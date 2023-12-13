Moray-headquartered space rocket builder Orbex has landed £3.3 million in funding to support construction at the Sutherland Spaceport on the north coast of Scotland.
The money has been provided by the UK Space Agency as part of the European Space Agency’s (ESA’s) “Boost!” initiative, a support programme to further the development of world-leading space launch technologies. Orbex will use the money to further construction of its "ultra-green" launch facility at Sutherland, which is intended to be the world's first carbon-neutral spaceport.
Orbex recently applied to Highland Council for permission to change the layout and design of the spaceport that will “primarily” be within the same footprint as the existing scheme and will help further address environmental concerns that have been raised. A new community consultation is taking place in conjunction with the proposed changes.
The company, headed by chief executive Martin Coates, intends to launch up to 12 of its Orbex Prime micro-launchers per year from Sutherland. These will carry satellites into space on behalf of clients looking to gather data for a variety of purposes, with "several" commercial contracts with satellite manufacturers such as UK-based Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd. (SSTL) and Swiss-based Astrocast already in place.
“Receiving this funding from the UK Space Agency as part the European Space Agency’s Boost! programme is not only very welcome, it’s further validation of our commitment to delivering low-carbon, high-performance space launch services in a way that respects the environment," Mr Coats said.
"The development of the ultra-green launch complex at Sutherland Spaceport is a critical step this journey, and this support will enable us to continue working toward our ultimate goal of making the UK a central hub for European space flight.”
Employing more than 150 people across its production and testing facilities in Scotland and its design facilities in Denmark, Orbex chose Sutherland as its launch base because it offers secure access to a range of orbits including high inclination low Earth orbit, polar orbits, and sun synchronous orbits. The ability to target specific orbits is essential for various satellite functions.
Orbex took over operational management of Sutherland Spaceport in November of last year from Highlands and Islands Enterprise, which initially headed up the project. Initial construction work at the site on the A’ Mhoine peninsula got underway in May and has so far has included the creation of the site entry and a section of the site access road, along with local improvements that were part of the original planning application.
Matt Archer, director of launch at the UK Space Agency, said today's funding announcement demonstrates the continued commitment to the growing commercial space sector which is expected to be worth nearly £800 billion globally by 2030.
"This funding will help Orbex to develop the launch site at Sutherland Spaceport, enhancing our launch capability, creating high skilled jobs, and supporting the government’s vision for the UK to be Europe’s most attractive launch destination by 2030," he added.
Founded in 2015 as Moonspike Limited, Orbex secured its first major funding package in July 2018, a £30m package of public and private money.
The company is backed by the Scottish National Investment bank, UK venture capital funds BGF and Octopus Ventures, European VC funds Heartcore Capital and the High-Tech Gründerfonds. Its strategic investors investors include Elecnor, parent company of Deimos Space, and Jacobs, the largest services supplier to NASA.
