Castle Rock is its newest whisky release made from carefully selected Speyside single malts and priced at £30.

The distillery, set in the shadow of Stirling Castle, said the new whisky “offers enthusiasts a light, drinkable dram”.

Hand-picked by distillery owner Cameron McCann, the whisky is “a fruity, refreshing marriage of single malts, resulting in a light alternative to a more complex single malt”.

It added: “Castle Rock is a beautiful mix of citrus and Caribbean fruit, with a hint of green apple notes upon nosing. The welcoming aroma makes you anticipate the smoothness of the dram with a nice balance of flavours. The touch of fruitiness, malt, and a zesty hit makes this a lovely balanced blend of single malts that is very drinkable. They recommend serving with a drop of water to open up the flavours.”

Mr McCann said: “We’re delighted with this blend which has resulted in a lovely, what I’d call a mid-week drink. At 50% ABV we’re proud to add another excellent dram to our Sons of Scotland range.”

The whisky was named as such because the distillery is located on Stirling’s castle rock. The Old Smiddy is a renovated Victorian building, said to be where King James VI stabled his horses.

This new whisky builds on the distillery’s Sons of Scotland independent bottling range and their recent move into making their own new-make spirit. With whisky production under way, the distillery is bringing whisky back to the city for the first time since the original Stirling Distillery closed its doors in 1852. Its own whisky will be available in late 2026.

Scottish accountancy giant hires new partner in Glasgow

Accountancy firm Johnston Carmichael has appointed a new partner in its Glasgow office.

Jim Lockhart, a chartered accountant and tax adviser, joins with more than 25 years’ experience in financial services, during which time he has worked for firms of a range of sizes.

Mr Lockhart completed his training with a five-partner firm in Scotland, and went on to work for a multi-national advisory in Cambridge before running his own practice in Glasgow. He has a particular interest in manufacturing and engineering, the firm said, having worked in those sectors.

Scottish travel giant chief predicts bumper year ahead

A Scottish travel agency chief has said it is seeing a "mass return" to high street outlets as people continue to prioritise holidays despite spending constraints.

Jacqueline Dobson, president of Barrhead Travel, said next year is expected to bring similar levels or more of holiday spend in a look ahead.

Ms Dobson said: "This year has shown that despite market challenges, holidays remain a spending priority for people across the country, and next year we expect most people will spend at least the same, or more, on holidays than they did during 2023.”