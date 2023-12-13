PERNOD Ricard, the drinks giant that owns Scotch distiller Chivas Brothers, has launched its first-ever malt whisky made in China.
The company has announced that it will gradually begin to distribute the “prestige” pure malt made at The Chuan Distillery in Emeishan, where production began around two years ago.
It has also opened a visitor experience centre in the grounds of the distillery, where people can discover how the whisky is made, take part in tastings, shop and sample Sichuan fusion cuisine and local ingredients that complement the whisky.
Alexandre Ricard, chairman and chief executive of Pernod Ricard, said: “The inauguration of The Chuan Distillery is the culmination of a pioneering adventure. We have blended the natural beauty of the Emeishan landscape in China with the skill and craftsmanship of our distillers to produce a whisky to be proud of. It will shape a new and unique experience for whisky enthusiasts for many years to come.”
The developments come after Pernod announced in November 2021 that had become the first international wines and spirits group to establish a fully operational malt whisky distillery in China.
Pernod said at the time that it had played an active role in developing The Chuan Malt Whisky Distillery, noting that the investment would cement its “pioneering position” in the increasingly valuable Chinese market. It pledged to invest $150 million in the distiller over a decade.
Jerome Cottin-Bizonne, chief executive of Pernod Ricard China, said today: “We are proud to put China on the world map of whisky by presenting this exceptional malt whisky of The Chuan.
“As a leading international spirits group, we are committed to proactively responding to the burgeoning enthusiasm and diversified demands of Chinese consumers.”
