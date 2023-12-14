Encore, Edinburgh
The late-night speakeasy spot located within the Parisian-style West End Brasserie restaurant, is one of the best places in the capital to celebrate with friends and colleagues this December. Aside from their creative cocktail menu, guests can expect a bouncing atmosphere, offering live music and DJ from 9pm every weekend as well as small plates for anyone wanting a boiji late night snack after a few sherry's. Encore also features a Photo Booth to capture your party night antics. IG: @encoreedinburgh
Wunderbar, Glasgow
Inspired by bier halles from around the world, Wunderbar is a place to explore, discover and be your own kind of weird. Open daily until 3am guests can sip a refreshing drink, sit back, relax and enjoy the wonderment that is life. Expect endless fun in our vibrant and playful space with live music, DJs and an amazing selection of beers and fab drinks on tap - it's a party place like no other slap bang in the centre of the city. IG: @wunderbarglasgow
Why Not, Edinburgh
Why Not Nightclub has quickly reinstated its reputation as Edinburgh’s premier night spot and has proven itself to be the most popular nightclub destination in Edinburgh. As well as an innovative new look Whynot has always endeavoured to be pioneers and continue to lead the way in the capital's nightlife scene. The nightclub is spectacular and ideal for larger groups of parth revellers. IG: @wnclub
Kong, Glasgow
On Royal Exchange Square, Kong Glasgow is a multi-room bar, restaurant and nightclub and has become quite popular among locals and visitors alike. Whether you’re catching up with pals over brunch, dining out in the evening, just after a wee cocktail or want to dance the night away, the spot has it all. Kong has also recently opened a trendy heated rooftop spot inviting guests to experience the best the city has to offer this party season. IG: @kong_glasgow
El Barrio, Edinburgh
This venue is a firm favourite of mine and I can be seen there regularly on the dance floor. With plenty of booth-seating and in house DJs offering a playlist fusing chart hits, club anthems and Hispanic rhythms. A welcome change from the fashion parade of George Street nightspots or self-conscious indie-bopping of studenty Old Town, El Barrio's Latino twist on clubbing is especially atmospheric for a christmas night out. Free entry during the week and open until 5am during the festive season. IG: @elbarrio_latino
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here