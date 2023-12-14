Wunderbar, Glasgow

Inspired by bier halles from around the world, Wunderbar is a place to explore, discover and be your own kind of weird. Open daily until 3am guests can sip a refreshing drink, sit back, relax and enjoy the wonderment that is life. Expect endless fun in our vibrant and playful space with live music, DJs and an amazing selection of beers and fab drinks on tap - it's a party place like no other slap bang in the centre of the city. IG: @wunderbarglasgow

Why Not, Edinburgh

Why Not Nightclub has quickly reinstated its reputation as Edinburgh’s premier night spot and has proven itself to be the most popular nightclub destination in Edinburgh. As well as an innovative new look Whynot has always endeavoured to be pioneers and continue to lead the way in the capital's nightlife scene. The nightclub is spectacular and ideal for larger groups of parth revellers. IG: @wnclub

Kong, Glasgow

On Royal Exchange Square, Kong Glasgow is a multi-room bar, restaurant and nightclub and has become quite popular among locals and visitors alike. Whether you’re catching up with pals over brunch, dining out in the evening, just after a wee cocktail or want to dance the night away, the spot has it all. Kong has also recently opened a trendy heated rooftop spot inviting guests to experience the best the city has to offer this party season. IG: @kong_glasgow

El Barrio, Edinburgh

This venue is a firm favourite of mine and I can be seen there regularly on the dance floor. With plenty of booth-seating and in house DJs offering a playlist fusing chart hits, club anthems and Hispanic rhythms. A welcome change from the fashion parade of George Street nightspots or self-conscious indie-bopping of studenty Old Town, El Barrio's Latino twist on clubbing is especially atmospheric for a christmas night out. Free entry during the week and open until 5am during the festive season. IG: @elbarrio_latino