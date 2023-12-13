New speed limits which were due to come into force in the Highlands have been delayed due to the 'recent cold weather'.
The speed limits were due to be introduced in mid-December on the C1126 Glenmore to Cairngorm Mountain Road and the B970 Aviemore – Inverdruie – Coylumbridge - Nethybridge Road.
However, Highland Council said the recent cold weather has prevented the speed limit signing works from being implemented as planned.
READ MORE: Foreign motorists reminded to drive on left after tourist 'meltdown' video goes viral
Councillors have since made to the decision to push the proposed ‘live’ date for the new speed limits from December 15 to January 29 next year.
Highland Council said it apologises for any inconvenience the change may cause.
Local contractors have been appointed for the installation works and are due to begin soon, with the works estimated to take around three weeks to complete, Highland Council added.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here