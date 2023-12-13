However, Highland Council said the recent cold weather has prevented the speed limit signing works from being implemented as planned.

Councillors have since made to the decision to push the proposed ‘live’ date for the new speed limits from December 15 to January 29 next year.

Highland Council said it apologises for any inconvenience the change may cause.

Local contractors have been appointed for the installation works and are due to begin soon, with the works estimated to take around three weeks to complete, Highland Council added.