Outlander may be wrapping up soon, but fans of the hugely popular show need not despair as a spin-off show is in the works.
Outlander: Blood Of My Blood will expand the time-travelling universe which brought audiences the romance saga of Claire (Caitríona Balfe) and Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan).
The prequel to the award-winning television series will start filming in Scotland in the New Year after delays due to the actor and writers' strikes
It comes after it was confirmed the eighth series of Outlander will be its last, with an expected release date in 2024.
Where is the Outlander prequel being filmed?
Outlander: Blood Of My Blood will follow in the footsteps of its predecessor which filmed in locations across Scotland and at a dedicated filming studio here.
It has been confirmed filming will take place across Glasgow in January 2024, with the city council announcing a number of road closures.
This includes Balmoral Street, South Street, Park Street South, Park Gate, Park Circus, Park Terrace, Park Gardens, and Woodlands Terrace between January 7-25.
What is Blood of my Blood about?
Officially greenlit by Starz in January 2023, Blood Of My Blood will be a prequel series about the forbidden love story of Jamie's parents Brian Fraser and Ellen MacKenzie.
Outlander author Diana Gabaldon, who is a consulting producer, will explore Jamie’s origins through his parents’ perspectives.
It will see Outlander writer Matthew B. Roberts as executive producer and writer alongside writers Ronald D. Moore and Maril Davis.
“Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ is, at its heart, a love story,” Mr Roberts told Variety, “It will explore what lengths a person will go to find love in a time when love is considered a luxury, and when marriages are made strategically, often for political or financial gain."
The show's title is a nod to Jamie Fraser's marriage vow to Claire and there will be "several names and faces" Outlander fans will know and recognise.
Mr Roberts said: "With Jamie and Claire, and now Brian and Ellen, there is still so much more to come in the ‘Outlander’ universe, and we cannot wait to continue sharing these stories with our dedicated fans.”
Will Sam Heughan and Caitríona Balfe star in Outlander prequel?
As Outlander: Blood Of My Blood is focusing on the love story of Jamie's parents, it's unlikely Sam Heughan will reprise his role as the rugged Highlander.
The Couple Next Door actor, who has thrown his hat in to play the next James Bond, told Radio Times: "I mean, I'll never say no. But I think it could be pretty difficult as it’s about Jamie’s parents when they’re young."
The 43-year-old did acknowledge the possibility of time travel, a component of the story. But he said: "Unfortunately, Jamie can't time travel, as far as I know. Just Claire. But you never know. That's the joy of the show."
Meanwhile, Irish actress Caitríona Balfe, who won a Scottish Bafta for her role as Claire, said: "I think you never say never. The door's always open so we'll see."
Outlander prequel Blood Of My Blood cast and release date
The show is in the midst of production and has been kept tightly under wraps, so its cast has not yet been announced publicly.
However, fans have speculated we could see the return of beloved original characters, just with younger actors taking up the roles.
As it's in its early stages, no release date has been announced for Outlander: Blood Of My Blood, but most shows of this scale take about a year between wrapping up filming and release.
Outlander is available to stream on the Lionsgate+ app in the UK and on Starz in the US.
