A KEY architect of Skyscanner, the Edinburgh-based travel search platform that grew into a global technology star, has been awarded an honorary degree from a Scottish university.
Mark Logan, a former chief operating officer of Skyscanner and now chief entrepreneurial advisor to the Scottish Government, received the honour from Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen.
Mr Logan, who has had a career spanning more than 30 years, is also a professor of computing science at the University of Glasgow, and is a senior enterprise fellow at the University of Strathclyde. In 2022, he was admitted as a fellow of the Royal Society of Edinburgh for his contribution to Scotland’s technology industry.
Professor Steve Olivier, principal and vice-chancellor of Robert Gordon, said: “Mark has had a stellar career in business and entrepreneurship, and I’m delighted that Robert Gordon University is recognising him and his achievements.
“His work in female entrepreneurship particularly has been a source of inspiration for the university and our embedded culture of innovation and curiosity has been greatly enhanced by his contribution.”
Mr Logan is credited with playing a key role in the development and success of Skyscanner, which was founded by Gareth Williams, Bonamy Gromes and Barry Smith in 2003 and ultimately sold to Chinese travel management group Ctrip for £1.4 billion in November 2016.
In a career of highs, Mr Logan was named director of the year by the Institute of Directors in 2014, and two years later he won the UK Digital Masters award for excellence in general management. In 2019, he was conferred the honorary degree of doctor of science by the University of Glasgow.
In 2022, Mr Logan was appointed as chief entrepreneur by the Scottish Government, the first role of its kind. He is the author of the Scottish Technology Ecosystem Review and co-author, with Ana Stewart, of Pathways: A New Approach for Women in Entrepreneurship.
These reviews form the foundation of the Scottish Government’s policy for entrepreneurial ecosystem development.
