A Scottish restaurant has been named as the third best in the UK in an annual diner’s poll from Harden's.
Harden’s is the UK’s original ‘user-generated content’ restaurant guide, with ratings derived statistically from the yearly survey which is run on market research principles.
Stephen McLaughlin, the head chef at Restaurant Andrew Fairlie, has said that he is thrilled to have earned a top three spot in the guide's Top 100 list, after the Gleneagles Hotel eatery was applauded for its “exceptional cuisine”.
He said: “We were honoured last year to be crowned number one in the Harden’s Guide, and to remain in the top three on the back of this is an unexpected - and very welcome - accolade.
“We’re proud to know that while guests are coming to us with high expectations, we’re continuing to meet and even surpass them.”
READ MORE: Scotch whisky giant launches first Chinese malt
McLaughlin and general manager Dale Dewsbury have worked together at the helm of the restaurant since the loss of founder, Andrew Fairlie, in January 2019.
Taking first place in this year’s Top 100 poll was L’Enclume in Cartmel, Cumbria, followed by Outlaw’s New Road in Port Isaac.
The 33rd edition of the Harden’s guide is one of just two established UK restaurant guides made available in print and the only to be based on feedback from regular diners in place of industry professionals.
Mr McLaughlin continued: “As a diner-led poll, a positive Harden’s ranking is a special honour.
“This is a true testament to the hard work of the full team to ensure every guest has the best possible experience when they dine with us.”
This year, the number of Top 100 restaurants based in London has fallen to an all-time low.
Usually expected to make up between 45-50% of the final rankings, this year only 36 of the best restaurants are listed in the city.
Edinburgh, tied with Cambridge, was named as the city boasting the most Top 100 restaurants outside of London.
Edinburgh’s Martin Wishart (8) climbs the list from last year’s 14 to a top 10 position, The Kitchen is ranked at 13 and Scott and Laura Smith’s Fhior is a newcomer at number 64.
READ MORE: How Glaswegian pakora launched the career of a two-Michelin star London chef
Outside of the capital, a further three Scottish establishments, including Andrew Fairlie, make it into the ‘elite ranking’.
Cail Bruich, Glasgow jumps from 50 to 16 and has been hailed as “a star of Glasgow’s culinary scene” with “enthusiastic and knowledgeable staff”, while The Three Chimneys, Dunvegan (80) is credited for having “some of the freshest and best seafood in the UK”.
Peter Harden, co-founder of Harden’s, said: “As one of our most consistently performing restaurants in the guide, it is fantastic to see last year’s winner Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles still in the top three and even more of Scotland’s culinary stars finding their way into the Top 100 and Top 500, coming together to place the city of Edinburgh in particular at the forefront of the UK’s dining scene.”
Find more information on Harden's here.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel