Stephen McLaughlin, the head chef at Restaurant Andrew Fairlie, has said that he is thrilled to have earned a top three spot in the guide's Top 100 list, after the Gleneagles Hotel eatery was applauded for its “exceptional cuisine”.

Pictured: Stephen McLaughlin, head chef at Restaurant Andrew Fairlie (Image: Supplied)He said: “We were honoured last year to be crowned number one in the Harden’s Guide, and to remain in the top three on the back of this is an unexpected - and very welcome - accolade.

“We’re proud to know that while guests are coming to us with high expectations, we’re continuing to meet and even surpass them.”

McLaughlin and general manager Dale Dewsbury have worked together at the helm of the restaurant since the loss of founder, Andrew Fairlie, in January 2019.

Taking first place in this year’s Top 100 poll was L’Enclume in Cartmel, Cumbria, followed by Outlaw’s New Road in Port Isaac.

The 33rd edition of the Harden’s guide is one of just two established UK restaurant guides made available in print and the only to be based on feedback from regular diners in place of industry professionals.

Pictured: Restaurant Andrew Fairlie (Image: Supplied)

Mr McLaughlin continued: “As a diner-led poll, a positive Harden’s ranking is a special honour.

“This is a true testament to the hard work of the full team to ensure every guest has the best possible experience when they dine with us.”

This year, the number of Top 100 restaurants based in London has fallen to an all-time low.

Usually expected to make up between 45-50% of the final rankings, this year only 36 of the best restaurants are listed in the city.

Edinburgh, tied with Cambridge, was named as the city boasting the most Top 100 restaurants outside of London.

Edinburgh’s Martin Wishart (8) climbs the list from last year’s 14 to a top 10 position, The Kitchen is ranked at 13 and Scott and Laura Smith’s Fhior is a newcomer at number 64.

Outside of the capital, a further three Scottish establishments, including Andrew Fairlie, make it into the ‘elite ranking’.

Pictured: Cail Bruich has been hailed as a star of Glasgow’s culinary scene (Image: Supplied)

Cail Bruich, Glasgow jumps from 50 to 16 and has been hailed as “a star of Glasgow’s culinary scene” with “enthusiastic and knowledgeable staff”, while The Three Chimneys, Dunvegan (80) is credited for having “some of the freshest and best seafood in the UK”.

Peter Harden, co-founder of Harden’s, said: “As one of our most consistently performing restaurants in the guide, it is fantastic to see last year’s winner Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles still in the top three and even more of Scotland’s culinary stars finding their way into the Top 100 and Top 500, coming together to place the city of Edinburgh in particular at the forefront of the UK’s dining scene.”

Find more information on Harden's here.