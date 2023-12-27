A number of road closures will be in place for Edinburgh's Hogmanay Street Party on December 31, 2023.
Thousands of revellers will fill the streets to celebrate the New Year as the city is filled with funfair attractions, street performers and live music, while Pulp headlines the famous concert in Princes Street Gardens.
Read more: Edinburgh Hogmanay 2023: How to get tickets and what's on
Edinburgh City Council has announced a number of key road closures in the city centre as the festivities take place, including Princes Street, George Street, Hanover Street and the Mound.
Here's the full list of road closures with dates and timings.
Edinburgh Hogmanay road closures 2023
-
Castle Street from Princes Street to Rose Street between from 8am on December 27 to 5pm on January 2, 2024
-
Princes Street from South Charlotte Street to The Mound and from Hanover Street to South St David Street from 7pm December 30 to 10am January 1, 2024
-
Frederick Street from Princes Street to Rose Street from 7pm on December 30 to 10am on January 1, 2024
-
Waverley Bridge from 7pm on December 30 to 10am on January 1, 2024
-
Market Street from The Mound to Waverley Bridge from 3pm on December 31 to 10am on January 1, 2024
-
Hanover Street from Princes Street to George Street from 5pm on December 31 to 6am on January 1, 2024
-
Castle Street from Rose Street to George Street from 5pm on December 31 to 6am on January 1, 2024
-
Princes Street from the Mound to Hanover Street and from South St David Street to North Bridge from 5pm on December 31 to 6am on January 1, 2024
-
South St David Street from 5pm on December 31 to 6am on January 1, 2024
-
South St Andrew Street from 5pm on December 31 to 6am on January 1, 2024
-
Meuse Lane from 5pm on December 31 to 6am on January 1, 2024
-
West Register Street and West Register Street Lane from 5pm on December 31 to 6am on January 1, 2024
-
Register Place from 5pm on December 31 to 6am on January 1, 2024
-
North Bank Street from 5pm on December 31 to 6am on January 1, 2024
-
Bank Street from 5pm on December 31 to 6am on January 1, 2024
-
Ramsay Lane from 5pm on December 31 to 6am on January 1, 2024
-
Mound Place from 5pm on December 31 to 6am on January 1, 2024
-
St Giles Street from North Bank Street for 35m east from 5pm on December 31 to 6am on January 1, 2024
-
George IV Bridge northbound from 5pm on December 31 to 6am on January 1, 2024
-
Rose Street North Lane from 7pm on December 31 to 6am on January 1, 2024
-
Rose Street South Lane from 7pm on December 31 to 6am on January 1, 2024
-
Rose Street from 7pm on December 31 to 6am on January 1, 2024
-
North Castle Street from George Street to Young Street/Hill Street from 7pm on December 31 to 6am on January 1, 2024
-
Frederick Street from Rose Street to Hill Street/Thistle Street from 7pm on December 31 to 6am on January 1, 2024
-
George Street from Frederick Street to Hanover Street from 7pm on December 31 to 6am on January 1, 2024
-
Cockburn Street from 7pm on December 31 to 6am on January 1, 2024
-
Market Street from Waverley Bridge to 30m east from 7pm on December 31 to 6am on January 1, 2024
-
Lothian Road southbound from Princes Street to Castle Terrace, northbound from the West Approach Road to Princes Street from 7pm on December 31 to 3am on January 1, 2024
-
Hope Street Lane from 7pm on December 31 to 3am on January 1, 2024
-
South Charlotte Street from 7pm on December 31 to 3am on January 1, 2024
-
Shandwick Place from Stafford Street to Princes Street from 7pm on December 31 to 3am on January 1, 2024
