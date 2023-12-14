He wants to reach greater consensus across the political divide on the suject. But the meeting has now been put off until the New Year.

Deputy First Minister Shona Robison will stand in for Mr Yousaf at First Minister's Questions at Holyrood at 12pm today.

It is understood Mr Yousaf is hoping to be better in time to be in Holyrood to hear Ms Robison, who is also the Scottish Government's finance secretary, deliver the Scottish Budget plans next Tuesday.

The First Minister had planned to hold the gathering in a bid to open dialogue in the wake of COP28 in Dubai which he attended last week.

Holyrood voted unanimously to back statutory climate change targets in 2019 after MSPs backed a Scottish Labour amendment aimed at strengthening emissions targets. The Scottish Greens abstained after MSPs rejected the party's aim of targeting an 80% reduction in emissions by 2030.

SNP, Scottish Conservative and Scottish Liberal Democrat MSPs supported an amendment from Scottish Labour for a 75% cut in emissions by 2030.

However, since then the issue has become a source of heated rows with the Scottish Government coming under fire from the Conservatives in particular over the speed at moving away from fossil fuels.

There have also been tensions inside the SNP over some of the Scottish Government's environmental policies including over the pace of transition away from the North Sea oil and gas sector and over plans to decarbonise Scottish homes.

Last month The Herald revealed SNP ministers to delay their crucial updated climate change plan – adding to fears that Scotland is off track in hitting its ambitious legal emissions reduction targets.

Countries at the COP28 climate summit yesterday for the first time reached a deal to transition away from fossil fuels in an attempt to reach global net zero emissions by 2050.

But despite COP28 president Sultan al-Jaber hailing the agreement as “historic”, the deal was criticised by 39 small-island nations that complained it was pushed through without their support.

The text asks all countries to set “ambitious” emissions targets over the next two years that take into account their fossil fuel use, in an effort to limit global warming to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.

But it also recognised that targets should be set “in light of different national circumstances”, ack­now­ledging that poorer nations may find cutting emissions more difficult than wealthier countries.

The future role of fossil fuels had been the main issue at COP28, hosted in the United Arab Emirates, one of the world’s largest oil and gas producers.

A draft document this week had dropped references to phasing out fossil fuels, triggering outrage from diplomats who accused Saudi Arabia and other Opec countries of hindering efforts to tackle global warming.

European, Latin American and vulnerable island states, as well as the US and UK, intensified efforts over the last day to obtain a stronger agreement on the ditching of oil, gas and coal.