Hanzala Malik, Glasgow councillor and former MSP has died, aged 67, it has been announced.
Mr Malik had been a politician in the city for 25 years.
He was first elected as councilor for Hillhead in1995 and served until 2012.
He was a Labour MSP for Glasgow at the Scottish Parlaiment between 2011 to 2016 and returned to the City Chambers as a councillor in 2017.
He served in various senior roles under Labour administrations and has been described by colleagues as a '"loyal servant to Glasgow".
George Redmond, Glasgow Labour Leader, said “Hanzala was a good friend and colleague for almost 25 years working with him closely in the role of Political head of Glasgow's economic renewal.
"Hanzala was a gentleman and always had time for people, passing on practical and sensible advice and making you feel special.
"He gave great service to Glasgow for almost 30 years as a councillor and as a member of the Scottish Parliament.
"My thoughts and prayers go to his family at this sad time.
"Glasgow has lost a loyal servant to its people.''
Soryia Siddique, Glasgow Labour Deputy Leader said ''I am shocked and saddened at the sudden passing away of my friend and colleague Hanzala.
"I will miss his wisdom and friendship.
"He was a family man who worked tirelessly for the community.
"The Labour Group has lost a valued member. Condolences to Hanzala's family and friends."
Anas Sarwar, Scottish Labour Leader said '“My thoughts are with Hanzala’s wife, children and grandchildren.
“Councillor Malik was a champion for his community and an important voice for equality both in the city chambers, and previously as an MSP for Glasgow.
“His family and council colleagues have lost a true friend - he will be sorely missed.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here