He was first elected as councilor for Hillhead in1995 and served until 2012.

He was a Labour MSP for Glasgow at the Scottish Parlaiment between 2011 to 2016 and returned to the City Chambers as a councillor in 2017.

He served in various senior roles under Labour administrations and has been described by colleagues as a '"loyal servant to Glasgow".

George Redmond, Glasgow Labour Leader, said “Hanzala was a good friend and colleague for almost 25 years working with him closely in the role of Political head of Glasgow's economic renewal.

"Hanzala was a gentleman and always had time for people, passing on practical and sensible advice and making you feel special.

"He gave great service to Glasgow for almost 30 years as a councillor and as a member of the Scottish Parliament.

"My thoughts and prayers go to his family at this sad time.

"Glasgow has lost a loyal servant to its people.''

Soryia Siddique, Glasgow Labour Deputy Leader said ''I am shocked and saddened at the sudden passing away of my friend and colleague Hanzala.

"I will miss his wisdom and friendship.

"He was a family man who worked tirelessly for the community.

"The Labour Group has lost a valued member. Condolences to Hanzala's family and friends."

Anas Sarwar, Scottish Labour Leader said '“My thoughts are with Hanzala’s wife, children and grandchildren.

“Councillor Malik was a champion for his community and an important voice for equality both in the city chambers, and previously as an MSP for Glasgow.

“His family and council colleagues have lost a true friend - he will be sorely missed.”