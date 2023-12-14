Scottish charity Bravehound provides specialist assistance dogs to veterans with PTSD, mental health conditions, and physical injuries.

Read more: Humza Yousaf under fire over 'new income tax band for high earners'

Distilled in Aberdeenshire, the special edition gin is available online on the G.H.Q. website from Thursday (December 14) for £40 a bottle.

James McNeill, founder of G.H.Q. Spirits, came up with the idea after meeting Bravehound's founder, Fiona MacDonald and being motivated by its mission to positively contribute to the lives of veterans.

James McNeill, founder of G.H.Q. Spirits with a bottle of BRAVEHOUND gin (Image: G.H.Q. Spirits)

He said: “Supporting veterans is very close to my heart as many members and generations of my family have served in all areas of the military and some have been impacted by PTSD."

Mr McNeill said his company was named in tribute to the work of his grandmother, Lena Lowe, who was a dispatch rider for G.H.Q. in Scotland during the Second World War.

Her job was to transport top secret documents between military bases on motorbike, he said, and she inspired several of her eleven children and grandchildren into military service.

Mr McNeill said: “The production of the gin is one way we can help veterans today but I have also provided employment opportunities for those who have made great sacrifices for their country.

“It’s the time of year when we buy more alcohol than usual, often to enjoy during the festive period or to give as gifts. I’d encourage people to buy BRAVEHOUND gin and support a very worthwhile cause.”

BRAVEHOUND CEO Fiona MacDonald and her Scottie dog Gwyneth, the charity's mascot (Image: BRAVEHOUND)

Fiona MacDonald, Bravehound’s CEO said: “We were really overwhelmed by James’ generous offer to create a new branded gin especially for us.

“As a charity we’re always trying to generate funds to enable us to continue to provide our life-changing dogs to more veterans in need of help.

“Thanks to people like James we are able to train our specialist dogs which help veterans live full and independent lives."

Launched in 2016, Bravehound provides support dogs to veterans who have a clinical diagnosis of a mental health condition such as Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, depression and anxiety.

Read more: Scottish charity Bravehound helps make a difference

The dogs provide companionship, promote taking exercise and give a purpose and structure to each day for veterans. They also provide a transition into civilian life, giving veterans confidence and helping to them rebuild broken relationships and form new friendships.

Bravehound also has expert dog trainers who provide support for the veterans and their dogs.

One veteran said: "My dog saved my life. If it wasn’t for my Bravehound I don’t think I’d be here… simple as that.”

The special edition BRAVEHOUND gin is available now on the G.H.Q. Spirits website ghqspirits.com. To find out more about Bravehound, visit bravehound.co.uk.