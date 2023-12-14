A new Scottish gin has been released to support a charity which helps veterans with specially-trained therapy dogs.
A quarter of all sales of G.H.Q. Spirits' new BRAVEHOUND gin will go to help ex-service personnel from the armed forces who are suffering as a result of their service.
Scottish charity Bravehound provides specialist assistance dogs to veterans with PTSD, mental health conditions, and physical injuries.
Read more: Humza Yousaf under fire over 'new income tax band for high earners'
Distilled in Aberdeenshire, the special edition gin is available online on the G.H.Q. website from Thursday (December 14) for £40 a bottle.
James McNeill, founder of G.H.Q. Spirits, came up with the idea after meeting Bravehound's founder, Fiona MacDonald and being motivated by its mission to positively contribute to the lives of veterans.
He said: “Supporting veterans is very close to my heart as many members and generations of my family have served in all areas of the military and some have been impacted by PTSD."
Mr McNeill said his company was named in tribute to the work of his grandmother, Lena Lowe, who was a dispatch rider for G.H.Q. in Scotland during the Second World War.
Her job was to transport top secret documents between military bases on motorbike, he said, and she inspired several of her eleven children and grandchildren into military service.
Mr McNeill said: “The production of the gin is one way we can help veterans today but I have also provided employment opportunities for those who have made great sacrifices for their country.
“It’s the time of year when we buy more alcohol than usual, often to enjoy during the festive period or to give as gifts. I’d encourage people to buy BRAVEHOUND gin and support a very worthwhile cause.”
Fiona MacDonald, Bravehound’s CEO said: “We were really overwhelmed by James’ generous offer to create a new branded gin especially for us.
“As a charity we’re always trying to generate funds to enable us to continue to provide our life-changing dogs to more veterans in need of help.
“Thanks to people like James we are able to train our specialist dogs which help veterans live full and independent lives."
Launched in 2016, Bravehound provides support dogs to veterans who have a clinical diagnosis of a mental health condition such as Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, depression and anxiety.
Read more: Scottish charity Bravehound helps make a difference
The dogs provide companionship, promote taking exercise and give a purpose and structure to each day for veterans. They also provide a transition into civilian life, giving veterans confidence and helping to them rebuild broken relationships and form new friendships.
Bravehound also has expert dog trainers who provide support for the veterans and their dogs.
One veteran said: "My dog saved my life. If it wasn’t for my Bravehound I don’t think I’d be here… simple as that.”
The special edition BRAVEHOUND gin is available now on the G.H.Q. Spirits website ghqspirits.com. To find out more about Bravehound, visit bravehound.co.uk.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here