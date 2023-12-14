Speaking to the new edition of Mojo magazine, Scott said: "He'd heard The Whole of the Moon and he liked it.

"Bob wasn't working in his usual way, which is, he's got a song, and everybody tries to guess what the chords are.

"He was playing instrumentals that he'd written with Dave and the idea was that later he would put lyrics on them. So, we played there for two or three hours and there was one particularly lovely instrumental".

The following day, according to Mojo, as they auditioned keyboard players Scott and the band jammed a slower version of the song. "Just by good fortune", Scott adds, "I'd pressed record on my cassette machine.

"And so we contacted Bob's management to see if he would allow us to include it. They came back and said, 'Oh yeah, no problem. Bob remembers that instrumental ... it's called Meridian West".

The track will be released next year on 1985, a comprehensive, 95-track box-set detailing the creation of This Is the Sea - an album that Scott has described as "the final, fully realised expression of the early Waterboys sound begun on the albums The Waterboys and A Pagan Place".

Scott recalled the Waterboys' London session with Dylan in his memoirs, Adventures of a Waterboy.

"His face, so familiar from film and photograph, looked more Eastern in real life, as if he were an inscrutable Chinaman or a Zen Master.

"He was dressed in jeans and red shirt with a blue scarf, and having shaken our hands (he seemed genuinely pleased to see us) he reverted to his afternoon's pursuit, playing ceaseless lead guitar, coaxing burbling, bluesy sounds from a Fender Stratocaster".

Bob Dylan (Image: Universal Music Publishing Group)Once Dylan's band materialised and introduced themselves, writes Scott, "we found spaces to sit and joined in what turned out to be a slow, sexy instrumental. To our disappointment Bob didn't sing, just kept playing the burbling guitar, even in the breaks between takes".

The musicians afterwards gathered in the control room, listening to the instrumental they had recorded - though Dylan himself remained in the studio, still playing lead guitar".

Dylan biographer Clinton Heylin, in The Double Life of Bob Dylan Vol 2, quotes Scott as saying: "It was basically a free-for-all. Dylan turns around and says, 'Just keep playing. It doesn't matter if you overplay, it doesn't matter what you do, just keep playing and we'll keep the best bits' ...He had a verse, a chorus, a middle eight and that was the structure ... but he didn't actually stand at the mike and sinf".

Dylan had been one of Scott's earliest musical idols, alongside Beatles John Lennon and George Harrison.

In 1978 Scott and a friend travelled to London to see Dylan and his band in concert at Earls Court, watching the show from front-row seats.

After the show Scott and his friend - both dressed in the "punk uniform of motorcycle jackets and ripped jeans") managed to track Dylan and his entourage to the bar of a posh hotel.

"Bob was sitting, hunched in conversation, with a few people at the far end of the room", Scott writes. "As if drawn by a magnet our feet started moving towards him. We drew closer and closer. We were going to meet and shake hands with him!"

But their path was suddenly barred by a bearded, heavily-built man in a black bomber jacket, who told them: "Bob's done his job. He's given everything. Let him relax now and have his peace".

Mike Scott on Findhorn beach, April 2006 (Image: Simon Murphy)Scott asked the man if he was one of Dylan's roadies, but he shook his head sadly and ushered them from the bar.

It was only a few years later that Scott realised that the man was none other than Harvey Goldsmith, the biggest rock promoter in Britain.

