Strikes originally scheduled to hit Chivas Brothers this week have been called off after 500 workers accepted an improved pay offer.
Members of Unite were due to engage in a rolling programme of 24 hour stoppages across various facilities between December 11 and 14, but the action was suspended after a new offer was put forward.
Workers have accepted a deal which gives a 6.4% pay increase, backdated to July 1 of this year, as well as a one-off payment of £500.
For the second year of the agreement the increase will be the average inflation figure for the year up to July 2024.
Chivas employs around 1,500 workers across the country and produces brands such as Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet and Aberlour.
Unite is the main union for workers at the Kilmalid, Dalmuir, Beith, Strathclyde Grain and Strathisla distilleries, and the Dumbuck warehouse facility.
Unite general secretary, Sharon Graham, said: “It was only down to the fact that our 500 strong membership at Chivas Brothers were prepared to fight and take strike action that the company came back to the negotiating table. The pay deal is another example of Unite delivering better jobs, pay and conditions for its members.”
Unite industrial officer Andy Brown, said: “Unite has delivered a significant improvement to the pay packets of our Chivas Brothers membership. The new two-year deal will help them cope with the ongoing cost of living crisis.
“We are pleased that we have negotiated an offer which has been overwhelmingly accepted by the membership bringing the dispute to an end.”
A Chivas Brothers spokesperson said: “We are pleased that following the latest ballot, employees covered by bargaining agreements have now voted to accept our revised proposal, which avoids unnecessary strike action.
"The new deal includes an acceptance of our original pay proposal and enhanced benefits, along with the security of a two-year agreement. We are looking forward to continuing to work closely with all our employees to deliver our main business objective, which is the continued supply of our world-renowned whiskies to consumers all over the world.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here