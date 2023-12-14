Workers have accepted a deal which gives a 6.4% pay increase, backdated to July 1 of this year, as well as a one-off payment of £500.

For the second year of the agreement the increase will be the average inflation figure for the year up to July 2024.

Chivas employs around 1,500 workers across the country and produces brands such as Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet and Aberlour.

Unite is the main union for workers at the Kilmalid, Dalmuir, Beith, Strathclyde Grain and Strathisla distilleries, and the Dumbuck warehouse facility.

Unite general secretary, Sharon Graham, said: “It was only down to the fact that our 500 strong membership at Chivas Brothers were prepared to fight and take strike action that the company came back to the negotiating table. The pay deal is another example of Unite delivering better jobs, pay and conditions for its members.”

Unite industrial officer Andy Brown, said: “Unite has delivered a significant improvement to the pay packets of our Chivas Brothers membership. The new two-year deal will help them cope with the ongoing cost of living crisis.

“We are pleased that we have negotiated an offer which has been overwhelmingly accepted by the membership bringing the dispute to an end.”



A Chivas Brothers spokesperson said: “We are pleased that following the latest ballot, employees covered by bargaining agreements have now voted to accept our revised proposal, which avoids unnecessary strike action.

"The new deal includes an acceptance of our original pay proposal and enhanced benefits, along with the security of a two-year agreement. We are looking forward to continuing to work closely with all our employees to deliver our main business objective, which is the continued supply of our world-renowned whiskies to consumers all over the world.”