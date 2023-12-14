A hotel near a famous Scottish tourist spot has been put up for sale, as the owners of 22 years move on.
The hotel and leisure division of property agent Graham + Sibbald has been appointed to market The Prince’s House Hotel at Glenfinnan.
Graham + Sibbald said: “The Prince’s House is an outstanding nine-bedroom boutique hotel with a roaring F&B (food and beverage) business.
“Located on a prominent plot in Glenfinnan, moments away from the famous Glenfinnan Viaduct, the hotel is a well-known institution serving residents and tourist alike.”
It added: “This hotel is a true gem offering a charming turn-key operation, with an excellent food offering and nine well-presented boutique ensuite bedrooms.”
Kieron and Ina Kelly, owners of The Prince’s House Hotel, said: “After 22 years at The Prince’s House it is time for us to move on. There has been a lot of hard work in developing the hotel from where it was when we took over to where it is now. The business has still to reach its full potential, but that is a job for someone else.”
