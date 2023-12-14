READ MORE: Offers sought for famous Glasgow pub

Graham + Sibbald said: “The Prince’s House is an outstanding nine-bedroom boutique hotel with a roaring F&B (food and beverage) business.

“Located on a prominent plot in Glenfinnan, moments away from the famous Glenfinnan Viaduct, the hotel is a well-known institution serving residents and tourist alike.”

It added: “This hotel is a true gem offering a charming turn-key operation, with an excellent food offering and nine well-presented boutique ensuite bedrooms.”

Kieron and Ina Kelly, owners of The Prince’s House Hotel, said: “After 22 years at The Prince’s House it is time for us to move on. There has been a lot of hard work in developing the hotel from where it was when we took over to where it is now. The business has still to reach its full potential, but that is a job for someone else.”