The NCS was expected to cost between £644 million and £1.26 billion. But Social Care Minister Maree Todd has now said the total could rise to between £880 million and £2.2 billion.

The original NCS plan involved transferring council-run care services and assets to the NCS, with existing joint NHS and council integration authorities replaced by local care boards.

But the Government is now proposing to let councils retain responsibility for “all their current functions and the delivery of social work and social care services”, meaning there will be no transfer of staff or assets.

The changes come after the original plans evoked concern from local government body Cosla and trade unions, with ministers delaying a stage 1 vote earlier this year to allow for “compromise”.

It was dealt a further blow after the Finance Committee raised concerns in April due to a “lack of information” on the financial implications of the Bill.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The responses issued to the Health, Social, Care & Sport Committee on December 6 and the Finance and Public Administration Committee on December 11 set out the Scottish Government’s intention and projected costs of reform.

“Should the Parliament accept the Scottish Government proposed changes at Stage 2, the overall cost of reform would be significantly less.

“This is the biggest public service reform in Scotland since devolution.

“It is important we take the time necessary to ensure the national care service delivers the positive change needed for people and makes best use of public funds.”