'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' will dive into the love story of the parents of Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), Brian Fraser and Ellen MacKenzie.

Outlander showrunner Matthew B. Roberts will serve as executive producer on the 10-episode spin-off. Speaking about the prequel in January, he said: "Outlander: Blood of My Blood is, at its heart, a love story.

“It will explore what lengths a person will go to find love in a time when love is considered a luxury, and when marriages are made strategically, often for political or financial gain.

“The title is a nod to Jamie Fraser’s marriage vow to Claire and there will be several names and faces that Outlander fans will know and recognize.

"Jamie and Claire’s TV story may be coming to an end with Season 8, but Diana is continuing on with their literary journey in her wonderful book series and is working diligently on Book 10."

Diana Gabaldon, whose books the Outlander series is based on, will serve as a consulting producer on the show. She is also writing a prequel novel about Brian Fraser and Ellen MacKenzie that the series will be based on.

A number of city roads will be closed to all traffic except emergency vehicles as film crews assemble from January 7 through to February 2 for 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood'.

Pedestrian movements will also be restricted during scene ‘action’ for the safety of pedestrians, although access will be maintained to properties between filming ‘action’.

Full list of closures:

From 15:00hrs on the 7 January 2024 until 17:00hrs on the 2 February 2024

Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading

South Street from Balmoral Street westwards for a distance of 60m, south side only

From 15:00hrs on the 21 January 2024 until 17:00hrs on the 26 January 2024

Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading

South Street from a point 60m west of Balmoral Street westwards for a distance of 200m

Balmoral Street from South Street, southwards for a distance of 115m

From 15:00hrs on the 22 January 2024 until 18:00hrs on the 29 January 2024

Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading

Park Street South for its full length

From 15:00hrs on the 24 January 2024 until 19:00hrs on the 27 January 2024

Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading

Park Gate for its full length, south side only

Park Circus, between Park Street South and Park Gate

Park Terrace between property numbers 3a and 21

Park Gardens from property number 4, west to access gate to Kelvingrove Park

From 08:00hrs on the 25 January 2024 until 18:00hrs on the 27 January 2024

Prohibition of vehicle movements

Park Street South for its full length

Park Terrace Lane at Park Street South

Park Terrace Lane East at Park Street South

Park Terrace between Park Street South and property number 3a

Woodlands Terrace between property number 21 and Park Street South

From 08:00hrs on the 25 January 2024 until 18:00hrs on the 27 January 2024

Revocation of one-way traffic movements during signed closures

Park Terrace for its full length

Woodlands Terrace for its full length