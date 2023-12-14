Roads across Glasgow are to be sealed off next month as filming gets underway for the much anticipated Outlander prequel spinoff series, The Herald can exclusively reveal.
The Herald has learned that 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' will begin shooting in January, with film crews set to descend on the west end of the city and the Scotstoun area for the production.
'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' will dive into the love story of the parents of Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), Brian Fraser and Ellen MacKenzie.
Outlander showrunner Matthew B. Roberts will serve as executive producer on the 10-episode spin-off. Speaking about the prequel in January, he said: "Outlander: Blood of My Blood is, at its heart, a love story.
“It will explore what lengths a person will go to find love in a time when love is considered a luxury, and when marriages are made strategically, often for political or financial gain.
“The title is a nod to Jamie Fraser’s marriage vow to Claire and there will be several names and faces that Outlander fans will know and recognize.
"Jamie and Claire’s TV story may be coming to an end with Season 8, but Diana is continuing on with their literary journey in her wonderful book series and is working diligently on Book 10."
Diana Gabaldon, whose books the Outlander series is based on, will serve as a consulting producer on the show. She is also writing a prequel novel about Brian Fraser and Ellen MacKenzie that the series will be based on.
A number of city roads will be closed to all traffic except emergency vehicles as film crews assemble from January 7 through to February 2 for 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood'.
Pedestrian movements will also be restricted during scene ‘action’ for the safety of pedestrians, although access will be maintained to properties between filming ‘action’.
Full list of closures:
From 15:00hrs on the 7 January 2024 until 17:00hrs on the 2 February 2024
Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading
South Street from Balmoral Street westwards for a distance of 60m, south side only
From 15:00hrs on the 21 January 2024 until 17:00hrs on the 26 January 2024
Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading
South Street from a point 60m west of Balmoral Street westwards for a distance of 200m
Balmoral Street from South Street, southwards for a distance of 115m
From 15:00hrs on the 22 January 2024 until 18:00hrs on the 29 January 2024
Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading
Park Street South for its full length
From 15:00hrs on the 24 January 2024 until 19:00hrs on the 27 January 2024
Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading
Park Gate for its full length, south side only
Park Circus, between Park Street South and Park Gate
Park Terrace between property numbers 3a and 21
Park Gardens from property number 4, west to access gate to Kelvingrove Park
From 08:00hrs on the 25 January 2024 until 18:00hrs on the 27 January 2024
Prohibition of vehicle movements
Park Street South for its full length
Park Terrace Lane at Park Street South
Park Terrace Lane East at Park Street South
Park Terrace between Park Street South and property number 3a
Woodlands Terrace between property number 21 and Park Street South
From 08:00hrs on the 25 January 2024 until 18:00hrs on the 27 January 2024
Revocation of one-way traffic movements during signed closures
Park Terrace for its full length
Woodlands Terrace for its full length
