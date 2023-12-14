An "alarming" increase in deaths among newborn babies in Scotland could be linked to NHS staff shortages and widening health inequalities, an expert has said.
The latest quarterly statistics, published by the National Records of Scotland earlier this week, revealed that 41 neonatal deaths - where infants die within 28 days of birth - had been recorded in the three months to the end of September this year.
This put the neonatal mortality rate at a 15-year high of 3.4 deaths per live 1000 births.
It comes amid delays to the publication of an expert review investigating what led to two highly unusual spikes Scotland's neonatal death rates in September 2021 and March 2022.
The probe, announced by the Scottish Government in September 2022 and commissioned by Healthcare Improvement Scotland (HIS), was tasked with examining all reported neonatal deaths in Scotland from April 2021 until the end of March 2022 "to find out if there is anything that may have contributed to the increase".
It got underway in January - chaired by retired consultant neonatologist Dr Helen Mactier - and had been expected to take "no longer than six to nine months", with a report initially anticipated in the autumn.
However, a spokesman for HIS, which tracks the quality of public health services, said the report is now due early in the new year as “certain aspects have just taken a little bit longer than we expected”.
Dr Rosemary Townsend, a consultant obstetrician and research fellow at Edinburgh University, told BBC Good Morning Scotland that the latest figures for July-September this year looked "alarming" but that it was "important to take it in context" as a quarterly report.
She said: "It's important that we look at that and we examine it, but it is three months' worth of data.
"We do know that there is in the background this trend to an increase in neonatal death and that's what's being in a wider scale by the review that's being led by Dr Mactier.
"There are lots of potential causes and that's something that's going to be delved into in that review.
"People are concerned that there may have been a reduction in access to care, that some of the healthcare staffing shortages we're seeing are potentially impacting on quality of care.
"We are also noticing that people are becoming more medically complex in pregnancy and that might lead to an increase in pre-term births which is a significant driver of neonatal death, or there may be more difficulties experienced during birth itself.
"So there's a variety of things to explore but it's important to take it all in context and look at that wider picture."
READ MORE:
- Retired medic to chair expert review into unusual spikes in neonatal deaths
- Covid vaccines ruled out in neonatal deaths probe - but mothers vaccination status never checked
- Investigation launched amid second 'unusual' spike in newborn deaths
- Why are C sections at a record high - and does it matter?
The Herald revealed how public health experts had first raised the alarm about neonatal deaths in late 2021, when monthly monitoring found that 21 babies had died within 28 days of birth during September compared to the nine which would have been expected based on pre-pandemic averages.
The spike caused the neonatal mortality rate to breach an upper warning threshold known as the 'control limit', designed to alert Public Health Scotland to abnormal events which are unlikely to be due to chance.
An internal investigation found no clear link to Covid infections in either mothers or babies, or an increase in premature births - all of which increase the risk of neonatal mortality.
However, just six months later, in March 2022, the control limit was breached for a second time when 18 newborns died, leading the Scottish Government to order its review.
Dr Townsend said it was still possible that Covid is having an impact overall.
UK data up to 2021 indicate that roughly 12% of stillbirths and nearly 5% of neonatal deaths were associated with a mother who had had a Covid infection during pregnancy.
She said: "As a clinical obstetrician, I have cared for people who have unfortunately lost their babies because of a Covid infection - either during a pregnancy or shortly afterwards, so it certainly will have contributed to a small number of deaths but whether that's enough to have caused these sustained long-term trends is probably something we can't answer without looking into it in more detail."
INSIDE THE NHS: Why a women's health ward in Forth Valley could become the latest casualty in the A&E crisis
Dr Townsend added that significant health inequalities affecting expectant mothers in the most deprived areas and from ethnic minority backgrounds also need to be explored.
These women have been disproportionately affected by both Covid and cost of living pressures.
"It's definitely something we need to look at and examine in more detail," said Dr Townsend.
"It's really important to understand what's happened to someone in pregnancy and the environment they're living in because we know that that affects the risk of complications in pregnancy."
A spokesman for PHS said: “Every stillbirth and infant death is a tragedy for the families involved. We will continue to work with our partners to contribute towards reducing stillbirth and infant deaths as far as possible.”
Jenni Minto, the public health minister, said: “My thoughts and condolences are with all those who have lost a loved one.
"Scotland’s communities experience health, quality of life and life expectancy differently across our society.
"We’re focused on working with partners and taking preventative action to drive improvements in population health which will increase healthy life expectancy and reduce health inequalities.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel