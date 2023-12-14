A celebrity chef's operator has insisted a closed Scottish restaurant venture is to make a comeback.
Gordon Ramsay Restaurants said the closure of its first Pizza Street concept outlet in Scotland is "temporary".
It comes as the Edinburgh restaurant has had its windows covered and door closed.
Diners raised concerns on social media that the Henderson Row restaurant had ceased trading.
One posted a picture on reddit adding: "Gordon Ramsay Street Pizza is no more."
The Michelin-starred Scot, known for series like Hell’s Kitchen and Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares, took over the former Anima site a year ago.
A spokesperson for Gordon Ramsay Restaurants told The Herald: "The closure is temporary."
The company has been asked further questions around reopening.
Gordon Ramsay Restaurants also operates Bread Street Kitchen in St Andrew Square and Street Burger in St James Quarter in the Scottish capital.
