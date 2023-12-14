It comes as the Edinburgh restaurant has had its windows covered and door closed.

Diners raised concerns on social media that the Henderson Row restaurant had ceased trading.

READ MORE: Gordon Ramsay Street Pizza for Edinburgh

One posted a picture on reddit adding: "Gordon Ramsay Street Pizza is no more."

The Michelin-starred Scot, known for series like Hell’s Kitchen and Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares, took over the former Anima site a year ago.

A spokesperson for Gordon Ramsay Restaurants told The Herald: "The closure is temporary."

The company has been asked further questions around reopening.

Gordon Ramsay Restaurants also operates Bread Street Kitchen in St Andrew Square and Street Burger in St James Quarter in the Scottish capital.

Bank of England expected to hold interest rates at 15-year high

The Bank of England is expected to hold interest rates for the third time in a row, as fresh data has pointed towards potential cracks in the economy.

On Thursday, the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee meets for the final time this year to vote on interest rates – which help dictate mortgage rates set by banks. The central bank had hiked interest rate in 14 consecutive meeting until they peaked at a 15-year high of 5.25%.

Scottish housing market to pick up next year

The Scottish housing market weakened in November with lower supply and demand, but expectations for next year have improved with an easing in mortgage rates in recent weeks.

The latest RICS Residential Market Survey released today shows the majority of surveyors reported a fall in sales last month as higher interest rates and wider economic uncertainty continued to weigh on the market. This led to a fall in prices, though the decline was significantly less than the UK average.