A steakhouse brand is preparing for a ‘milestone moment’ with the opening of its first Scottish location next year.
Rio will take over the former Jamie’s Italian site at the Assembly Rooms on George Street with an “authentic Brazilian Churrasco dining” experience that has proved successful across its seven English locations.
Founded in Jesmond in late 2019, the brand promises a selection of meats carved tableside in a traditional Rodizio style, as well as sushi and an unlimited salad bar.
The “non-stop” concept encourages diners to turn a “Rio Card” green when they are seated and ready to eat, at which point a chef will serve slices of meat until asked to stop.
This includes prime steak, chicken, pork lamb and special cuts such as slow-cooked beef rib with vegetarian, vegan and pescatarian options also available.
Rodrigo Grassi, co-owner of Rio Brazilian Steakhouse, said: “We are thrilled to announce that RIO Brazilian Steakhouse will be opening in Scotland for the first time early next year.
“A milestone moment for us, we can’t wait to bring the delicious South American flavours to Edinburgh, one of the UK’s most exciting foodie cities, and look forward to introducing our unique offerings to the Scottish market.”
The 150-cover Edinburgh site adds to Rio's current locations in Jesmond, Newcastle’s Quayside, Middlesbrough, Durham City Centre, Warrington, Chester and York.
The expansion will reportedly bring a number of employment opportunities to the local area, with plans to recruit team members for a range of roles.
For further information visit their website here.
