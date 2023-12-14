The non-stop concept is said to give diners more control over their experience (Image: Supplied)

Founded in Jesmond in late 2019, the brand promises a selection of meats carved tableside in a traditional Rodizio style, as well as sushi and an unlimited salad bar.

The “non-stop” concept encourages diners to turn a “Rio Card” green when they are seated and ready to eat, at which point a chef will serve slices of meat until asked to stop.

READ MORE: Scottish restaurant named as third best in the UK in annual top 100 poll

Rio also offers sushi and an unlimited salad bat (Image: Supplied)

This includes prime steak, chicken, pork lamb and special cuts such as slow-cooked beef rib with vegetarian, vegan and pescatarian options also available.

Rodrigo Grassi, co-owner of Rio Brazilian Steakhouse, said: “We are thrilled to announce that RIO Brazilian Steakhouse will be opening in Scotland for the first time early next year.

“A milestone moment for us, we can’t wait to bring the delicious South American flavours to Edinburgh, one of the UK’s most exciting foodie cities, and look forward to introducing our unique offerings to the Scottish market.”

READ MORE: Do good things really come in threes? Our review of SUSHISAMBA at W Edinburgh

Pictured: Meat is carved tableside (Image: Supplied)

The 150-cover Edinburgh site adds to Rio's current locations in Jesmond, Newcastle’s Quayside, Middlesbrough, Durham City Centre, Warrington, Chester and York.

The expansion will reportedly bring a number of employment opportunities to the local area, with plans to recruit team members for a range of roles.

For further information visit their website here.