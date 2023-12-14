A man facing charges in the US can be extradited from Scotland after judges refused his appeal.
Scottish ministers signed an order in September giving permission for Nicholas Rossi, 36, to be extradited, following a lengthy case in the Scottish courts.
Rossi lodged an appeal against the extradition order with the High Court, which was heard in Edinburgh last week.
However in a decision published on Thursday, Lord Justice Clerk Lady Dorrian, Lord Malcolm and Lord Armstrong refused the appeal.
They said: “The court concludes that there is no merit in any of the appellant’s arguments.
READ MORE: Rape suspect Nicholas Rossi can be extradited to US, sheriff rules
“It follows that leave to appeal under section 103 of the 2003 Act must be refused.”
Rossi initially came to the attention of the authorities after he became ill with Covid-19 and was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow in December 2021.
Despite a sheriff ruling that he is Rossi, he claims he is a victim of mistaken identity and is an Irish orphan called Arthur Knight.
Representing himself in court on Thursday last week, Rossi moved a number of preliminary motions, including one calling for an extension to his appeal period to allow him more time to lead new evidence.
He also moved to be granted bail, and to have the court impose restrictions on the media reporting of his case.
Rossi again argued he was the subject of mistaken identity and objected to lawyers referring to him as Rossi, which drew a rebuke from Lady Dorrian.
She reminded Rossi his identity had already been established through earlier court proceedings and insisted this would be the name she would use to address him during the appeal hearing.
Lady Dorrian, sitting last Thursday alongside Lord Malcolm and Lord Armstrong, also rejected each of Rossi’s preliminary motions, stating it is not the High Court’s place to hear fresh evidence in the case and it is also not in a position to grant bail.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel