Rossi lodged an appeal against the extradition order with the High Court, which was heard in Edinburgh last week.

However in a decision published on Thursday, Lord Justice Clerk Lady Dorrian, Lord Malcolm and Lord Armstrong refused the appeal.

They said: “The court concludes that there is no merit in any of the appellant’s arguments.

“It follows that leave to appeal under section 103 of the 2003 Act must be refused.”

Rossi initially came to the attention of the authorities after he became ill with Covid-19 and was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow in December 2021.

Despite a sheriff ruling that he is Rossi, he claims he is a victim of mistaken identity and is an Irish orphan called Arthur Knight.

Representing himself in court on Thursday last week, Rossi moved a number of preliminary motions, including one calling for an extension to his appeal period to allow him more time to lead new evidence.

He also moved to be granted bail, and to have the court impose restrictions on the media reporting of his case.

Rossi again argued he was the subject of mistaken identity and objected to lawyers referring to him as Rossi, which drew a rebuke from Lady Dorrian.

She reminded Rossi his identity had already been established through earlier court proceedings and insisted this would be the name she would use to address him during the appeal hearing.

Lady Dorrian, sitting last Thursday alongside Lord Malcolm and Lord Armstrong, also rejected each of Rossi’s preliminary motions, stating it is not the High Court’s place to hear fresh evidence in the case and it is also not in a position to grant bail.