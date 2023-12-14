The incident is related to a wide-ranging conspiracy involving up to 29 offences of extreme body modifications on 13 victims, the removal and trade of body parts, and the uploading of videos, allegedly headed by Marius Gustavson.

Two men previously admitted removing other body parts belonging to Gustavson, who is accused of carrying out castrations and broadcasting the footage on his “eunuch maker” website.

READ MORE: Judges dismiss Nicholas Rossi’s appeal against extradition to USA

Nurse Nathan Arnold, 48, from South Kensington, west London, admitted the partial removal of Gustavson’s nipple, stealing anaesthetic from the hospital where he worked and possessing extreme pornography.

Damien Byrnes, 35, from Tottenham, north London, admitted removing Gustavson’s penis.

Jacob Crimi-Appleby, 22, from Epsom in Surrey, pleaded guilty to freezing the leg of Gustavson, causing it to have to be amputated.

READ MORE: Two people charged in connection with death of man

Gustavson’s alleged “right-hand man”, Peter Wates, 66, from Croydon in south London, previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm between January 1 2016 and January 1 2022.

Wates was alleged to have been involved with nine of the 29 incidents.

Ashley Williams, 31, from Newport, South Wales, admitted removing another man’s testicle.