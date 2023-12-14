A man has admitted conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) involving castration.
Ion Ciucur, 29, a Romanian national, who lives in Gretna Green, Scotland, appeared at London’s Old Bailey on Thursday, where prosecutor Caroline Carberry KC told the court the offence related to two incidents in July 2019 involving “castration by clamping”.
The incident is related to a wide-ranging conspiracy involving up to 29 offences of extreme body modifications on 13 victims, the removal and trade of body parts, and the uploading of videos, allegedly headed by Marius Gustavson.
Two men previously admitted removing other body parts belonging to Gustavson, who is accused of carrying out castrations and broadcasting the footage on his “eunuch maker” website.
READ MORE: Judges dismiss Nicholas Rossi’s appeal against extradition to USA
Nurse Nathan Arnold, 48, from South Kensington, west London, admitted the partial removal of Gustavson’s nipple, stealing anaesthetic from the hospital where he worked and possessing extreme pornography.
Damien Byrnes, 35, from Tottenham, north London, admitted removing Gustavson’s penis.
Jacob Crimi-Appleby, 22, from Epsom in Surrey, pleaded guilty to freezing the leg of Gustavson, causing it to have to be amputated.
READ MORE: Two people charged in connection with death of man
Gustavson’s alleged “right-hand man”, Peter Wates, 66, from Croydon in south London, previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm between January 1 2016 and January 1 2022.
Wates was alleged to have been involved with nine of the 29 incidents.
Ashley Williams, 31, from Newport, South Wales, admitted removing another man’s testicle.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article