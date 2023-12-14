The service has published details of 29 police stations and other buildings which it says are now surplus to requirements, with officers and staff being moved to other locations.

The buildings at risk of closure include the former Fettes headquarters in Edinburgh, as well as stations in Leith, the west end, Balerno and Portobello in the capital – alongside Oakley in Dunfermline.

In Glasgow and the west region, stations at Castlemilk, Saracen, Bishopbriggs, Milngavie, Stewart Street, Gorbals, Baillieston, Pacific Quay, Paisley, Ferguslie Park, Greenock, Dumbarton, Alexandria and Ayr have been identified for closure.

In Tayside, Police Scotland is poised to shut the Dundee annexe station and facilities at Ryehill and Hilltown.

In the Highlands and North East, stations at Muir of Ord, Mastrick, Rosemount, Seaton, Whinhill and Torry also face closure.

Plans to close a further 14 properties will be brought forward at a later date.

Police Scotland said properties have been selected for potential disposal under the service’s estate strategy, which seeks to move toward co-location with partners where possible to ensure services are delivered in the most efficient and effective way.

As part of the review, local Divisional Commanders have been asked to identify where they would want to locate their resources to better meet the demands of 21st century policing and to highlight any buildings in their areas that are underused, surplus to requirements or where there could be opportunities to rationalise buildings or co-locate with partners.

Deputy Chief Constable, Malcolm Graham said: “Our presence in communities is not defined by buildings but by the officers and staff who work there, and we have already introduced technology that enables our officers to remain in local areas, reducing the need for them to return to police stations to deal with paperwork.

“We are determined to continue to improve our visibility and accessibility, as well as to bring partners together to deliver services in the most efficient and effective way.

“The buildings in which our officers and staff work need to be safe, functional spaces, and they need to be sustainable and adaptable enough to meet changing public expectations and the changing nature of policing.”

He added that “Police Scotland inherited a very large and ageing estate, much of which was not fit for purpose, with high maintenance costs and environmental inefficiencies”.

Mr Graham said: “The locations of many inherited buildings no longer meet the requirements of local communities and in some cases the organisation is currently maintaining multiple buildings in the same geographic area, less than five miles apart.

“We understand and are sensitive to community concerns around changes involving police buildings and as we bring forward proposals we wish to communicate our proposals to the public and our staff and seek their feedback. Please do view our plans and let us know your thoughts.”

Scottish Labour justice spokesperson, Pauline McNeill, said: "This is yet another hammer-blow to Police Scotland's resources due to chronic underfunding by the SNP Government.

“With offices closing and jobs on the line, the need for action to protect police services could not be greater.

“Police visibility in our communities is vital in tackling crime as well as preventing crime and making people feel safe - we can’t allow cuts to undermine confidence in services.

“Action needs to be taken now to prevent further cuts to jobs and services and to help Scotland's police keep Scots safe."

Scottish Conservative shadow justice secretary, Russell Findlay, said: “The SNP Government has presided over the closure of 140 police buildings in the first decade of Police Scotland.

“The announcement that 59 more might be forced to shut down will devastate over-stretched officers and put communities at even greater risk.

“The people of Scotland will know that this hammer blow to policing is a direct result of decisions made by Humza Yousaf’s government.”

Speaking at First Minister's Questions, Deputy First Minister Shona Robison said that "the police perform an essential role in keeping our communities safe".

She added: "Despite the difficult financial circumstances, we have increased police funding by £80 million over the last year to £1.45 billion for 2023/24.

"The issue of the Police Scotland estates strategy is an operational decision and they are looking at the issue of properties so that they can develop modern premises capable of delivering effective and efficient public services to meet the needs of the people and the staff who use them.

"We will continue to support our Police Scotland services and make sure that going forward, they have an estate that is fit for purpose."