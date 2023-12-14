More than 100 jobs could go after a decision was taken to close a chemical plant in Grangemouth.
The Versalis facility in Bo'ness Road employs 135 people directly, as well as agency and contract staff.
Talks over the future of the plant, which manufactures rubber products, had been ongoing for several months but staff were informed on Thursday that it will close.
Versalis is a subsidiary of the Italian energy giant Eni, one of the six largest energy companies in the world.
Eni is a multinational corporation which is controlled by the Italian government, which holds a 'golden share' of around 30%.
Versalis is wholly owned by the larger company, and is one of the largest chemical companies in Europe.
Dom Pritchard, GMB Scotland organiser, said discussions were underway with the company to ensure the closure of the plant is properly managed and that workers secure the best possible redundancy terms. The first job losses are expected in April.
He said: “We have been in talks with management for some time and, while closure was an option, this news is a body blow for many of our members, their families and the communities where they live.
“The impact of this decision will not only be felt by workers inside the plant but among suppliers and support staff.
“We will be continuing our discussions with the company and working tirelessly to ensure those workers losing their jobs receive the best terms possible.”
The move comes after Petroineos, the owner of the Grangemouth oil refinery, confirmed it would also close.
That site is planned to be turned into an oil import terminal, but only around 20% of the 500 staff currently employed on site are expected to be required for its new purpose.
Versalis has been contacted for comment.
