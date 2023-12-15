The group, which has 815 stores in eight countries (284 in the UK and 16 in Ireland) and a strong online business, reported an adjusted pre-tax loss of £16m for the six months, compared to a loss of £17m in the same period last year, on revenue down 7% to £4.2 billion, reflecting underlying operations and trade.

However, Currys – the go-to store for many for TVs, laptops, cookers, fridges, washing machines, computers, mobile phones and air fryers – said it was sticking to its profit guidance for full-year trading with the business expected to perform well during the key festive sales season.

Inflation cancels out growth in Scotland's shopping sector

Alex Baldock, group chief executive, said: “The economic outlook remains challenging to forecast but as we have shown this year, our business is well positioned to weather any storm and well set to prosper when conditions improve.

“We have market-leading, trusted brands, growing margins, controlled costs, improving cashflows and a robust balance sheet.”

Mr Baldock, noting that consumer demand has remained weak as headwinds of inflation and interest rate rises have impacted consumer confidence in its Scandinavian business, said: “Our priorities this year are simple: to get the Nordics back on track, and keep the UK and Ireland’s encouraging momentum going while maintaining a strong balance sheet and liquidity in a still-turbulent environment.

“We are only part way through the year with important trading periods still ahead of us, but so far, we have made good progress.

“In the Nordics, our trusted brands have delivered substantial gross margin gains, which combined with strong cost discipline have resulted in significantly improved profits. There’s still a long way back to healthy Nordics performance, but we’re on the way.”

In the UK&I, Mr&I, Mr Baldock said that profits are in line with expectations “as we focus on more profitable sales and growing the services that drive margins and customer lifetime value”. This includes credit, Currys’ Care & Repair service and its iD Mobile division which are “all performing strongly”.



UK retail chief urges government to lay off sector

Currys noted that more customers were using credit for purchases, allowing them to spread the cost of big-ticket items when finances are squeezed.

Holding up Care & Repair& Repair as a point of difference over other retailers, he added: “We are uniquely placed in this area as the only UK retailer that has its own repair operations, and those repair operations being of materially greater scale and sophistication than anything else available in our markets.

“We remain passionate about our ability to give tech a longer life. You are saving millions of people a fortune. When you extend the lifetime of their laptop, their TV, or allow them to buy something refurbished – all of that is just putting cash in their pockets.

“And at the same time, you are doing something wonderful for the environment because you are able to find every little bit of these big electronic devices and re-use them and put them back into circulation – great for the environment, great for people’s wallets.”

Meanwhile, the group last month reached a deal to sell its Greek and Cypriot business Kotsovolos for 200 million euros (£172m) as part of its strategy to focus on its larger UK and Ireland and Nordics businesses.

“We’ve already substantially strengthened our balance sheet and liquidity this year,” Mr Baldock noted. “The proceeds of the planned sale of Kotsovolos, at a price that represents a very good outcome for shareholders, will strengthen us further. We’re confident we’re building a business that’s resilient today and fit to prosper long term.”