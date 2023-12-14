AS the high-profile electricals and tech retailer Currys heads towards Christmas it will be counting on plenty of TVs, laptops, coffee machines and air fryers flying out the door as consumers splash their cash on their homes and loved ones.
The retailer flagged ongoing cost of living pressures with consumer spending under pressure as it saw group sales drop 4% on a like-for-like basis in all markets in the half year ended October 28 although it pulled back pre-tax losses from £548 million last year to £46m.
It also said it was sticking to its profit guidance for full-year trading with the business expected to perform well during the key festive sales season and it is interesting that it notes more customers are using credit for purchases, allowing them to spread the cost of big-ticket items when finances are squeezed.
Group chief executive Alex Baldock admits that “the economic outlook remains challenging to forecast but as we have shown this year, our business is well positioned to weather any storm and well set to prosper when conditions improve”.
He added: “We have market-leading, trusted brands, growing margins, controlled costs, improving cashflows and a robust balance sheet.”
Mr Baldock also singled out Currys’ Care & Repair service and its iD Mobile division as performing strongly. “We are uniquely placed in this area as the only UK retailer that has its own repair operations, and those repair operations being of materially greater scale and sophistication than anything else available in our markets,” he noted.
Care & Repair& Repair certainly gives Currys a strong point of difference over its competitors in the UK and Ireland “as we focus on more profitable sales and growing the services that drive margins and customer lifetime value”.
The group, which has 815 stores in eight countries (284 in the UK and 16 in Ireland) and a strong online business, reported an adjusted pre-tax loss of £16m for the six months, compared to a loss of £17m in the same period last year, on revenue down 7% to £4.2 billion, reflecting underlying operations and trade.
Currys pointed to “persistent inflation and rising interest rates, coupled with our increased focus on more profitable sales to maximise operating cashflow” as reasons for a decline in all of its international markets.
Mr Baldock, noting that consumer demand has remained weak as headwinds of inflation and interest rate rises have impacted consumer confidence in its Scandinavian business, said: “Our priorities this year are simple: to get the Nordics back on track, and keep the UK and Ireland’s encouraging momentum going while maintaining a strong balance sheet and liquidity in a still-turbulent environment.
“We are only part way through the year with important trading periods still ahead of us, but so far, we have made good progress.”
