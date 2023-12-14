The Coastguard attended and the body of a 58-year-old man was recovered.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.15pm on Wednesday, 13 December, we were made aware of boat running aground in the Belnahua area.

“The Coastguard attended and the body of 58-year-old man was recovered. His next of kin are aware.

“The death is being treated as unexplained but there are not believed to be suspicious circumstances. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”