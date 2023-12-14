Fife Historic Buildings Trust and North East Scotland Preservation Trust in Aberdeenshire will also receive a funding boost from the partnership, which includes grants between £55,000 and £75,000 a year to acquire and redevelop local historic buildings.

​Read more: £300,000 funding recognises the power of Glasgow's built heritage

The trusts can also apply for grants to support early project development, and will be given guidance from consultants and mentors to develop their skills and knowledge alongside peer-to-peer support to expand their network of contacts.

They are part of 12 UK towns and cities who will benefit from the new fund, which aims to help social enterprises and charities take over dilapidated buildings and transform them into community spaces, workplaces and homes.

Glasgow's West Boathouse before it was restored

David Cook, director of Glasgow Building Preservation Trust, said: "We're absolutely delighted. I think it's going to be really exciting to learn from others both in Scotland and beyond to share learning with them.

"It's really exciting to grow our capacity and do more to tackle the challenges faced by historic buildings in Glasgow, there's lots of work to do."

Mr Cook said, as well as growing the team and providing consulting support, the funding would be focused on restoring buildings in a specific area of the city.

He said: "We will be working to identify part of Glasgow, a chosen place for heritage-led regeneration to restore and probably let out one or more buildings to help strengthen local identity and make it more sustainable for the future.

"Glasgow has a wealth of historic assets across the city. Because of the way the city has changed over generations, there are a lot of old buildings which need attention.

Kelvingrove Bandtsand is among the historic buildings which have been restored

"That takes a long time to happen and a long time to address. We have been going for 40 years and have done many very exciting projects. There's lots of potential to do more."

Mr Cook said construction costs have been rising "rapidly" in the last two to three years and funding is getting "harder and harder" to get.

"But the funding from the Architectural Heritage Fund is an attempt to be more strategic long term and address challenges which is really welcome."

Since it formed in 1982, Glasgow Building Preservation Trust has saved more than 20 buildings, including landmark church St Andrew's in the Square, Kelvingrove Bandstand, and the West Boathouse in Glasgow Green in 2022. It has also brought the city's old police boxes back to life.

The funding will expand the Architectural Heritage Fund's Heritage Development Trust after a successful pilot programme in England.

Read more: Charity dedicated to saving Glasgow buildings turns 40

Matthew Mckeague, chief executive of the Architectural Heritage Fund, said: “Heritage has a lot to offer the future of the UK’s places and people. Bringing old buildings back into productive use will protect our country’s rich architectural past while creating important new homes, workplaces and community and cultural venues.

“Our partnership with the National Lottery Heritage Fund is an important commitment to continuing this work in 12 more areas of the UK by giving more people the funding they need to work together to save and restore their most historic and at-risk local buildings. We’re very grateful to the Heritage Fund for this partnership, and to National Lottery players for making it possible.”

Eilish McGuinness, chief executive of The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “I am delighted that our £5 million grant funding is supporting the expansion of the Heritage Development Trust programme across the UK – stretching from Medway to Glasgow.

"This partnership with the Architectural Heritage Fund is supporting communities, charities and heritage groups in 12 towns and cities, to develop plans for the transformation of at-risk historic buildings – boosting pride in place, connection to the past and investing in the future.

“Over the next 10 years, we aim to invest £3.6 billion raised for good causes by National Lottery players, and this programme is one of the ways we can support projects of all sizes across the UK to make a decisive difference for people, places and communities.”

Arts & Heritage Minister, Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay, said: “Through its Heritage Development Trusts, the Architectural Heritage Fund has helped to breathe new life into old buildings across England, creating new jobs, homes, and opportunities.



"I am delighted that this new partnership with the National Lottery Heritage Fund will take the scheme nationwide, making a difference to people and communities across the UK. I look forward to seeing how these 12 new projects develop and the difference they make to people's lives – now and long into the future."