Hannah Green and her partner Gordon Mitchell snapped up the luxurious 1880s Apartment, a former court building in Greenock, after first laying eyes on the spectacular wood-panelled room.

The wood panelled sitting room drew gasps from the judges of Scotland's Christmas Home of the Year (Image: BBC)

Now, their "grown up Christmas sanctuary" has been judged a finalist in this year's seasonal special of the popular BBC series, Scotland's Home of the Year.

Five fabulously festive pads will be scrutinised and admired by Campbell-Jones, Banjo Beale and new judge Danny Campbell in Monday's hour-long episode, which also features four other finalists from Glasgow's west end, Newton Mearns, Edinburgh and Auchterarder in Perth and Kinross.

From decorated doorways to tinselled trees and festooned fireplaces, the judges look at every detail before choosing one winter wonderland winner.

Scotland's Christmas Home of the Year judges Anna Campbell-Jones, Banjo Beale (right) and new judge Danny Campbell (Image: BBC Scotland)

While architectural merit and stylish interior design are factors, they’ll also mark the five homes on festive flair, Christmas spirit and originality.

"What I'm looking for in a Christmas home is that perfect balance of imagination and magic," says Mull-based Banjo.

Most house-hunters choose the area first and then the property but it was the other way round for the couple, who share their home with a miniature Dachshund called Vinnie.

"When I was looking to move, back in 2021 it was actually this building and the apartment that caught our attention and not so much the area," says Hannah.

The apartment is a former courthouse (Image: SHOTY)

"When we saw the living room it really was that that sold it for me, because we could immediately see how big a Christmas tree we could get in that room.

"Our living room has a double door so when you go through into the kitchen you open the door and there is another door and that was because of the court aspect, which we quite liked - it's quirky.

"We do have a record of the building that is kept in a room at the top, it's up a spiral staircase a bit like a Harry Potter room and there are court entry dates from the 1960s up until 1980. We don't really know much more than that though."

Hannah Green and her partner Gordon Mitchell outside their showstopper home (Image: SHOTY)

All the the couples who made it to the final of the show which is affectionately known as SHOTY had to ensure their homes were festive-ready by November for filming.

The Christmas decorations in the Greenock property are inspired by the original period features of the home with the traditional, show-stopper tree taking centre stage.

"Every time I walk into that room and see the tree, there is still that wow factor," said Gordon. The couple had to remove a previous Christmas tree through the window because of its size.

"In terms of Christmas style, I like to bring the outside in with forest vibes," added Hannah.

"We've got a few different trees going on including a tree in the foyer that all the neighbours got involved in.

"I like to change the decor depending on the property.

"For the past few years in this apartment it's been a mix of traditional and modern because we do have the historic aspect of the building and the very traditional lounge but actually around the rest of the apartment modern elements can be added because the rest of it is more modern."

She said she has always been a fan of Scotland's Home of the Year including the Christmas special and planned to enter a couple of years ago but "life just passes you by."

"I had a reach out on my Instagram page, which reminded me to enter," she said.

While the sitting room is quite traditional, the judges are impressed by the pared-down Scandi style and quirky touches in the other rooms including a tree decorated with joyful Polaroid pictures.

"Probably in the last ten years, I've really got into decorating," said Hannah.

"I do tend to re-use a lot of the things so you are buying good quality and aren't just fads and trends.

"I think Christmas is quite a hard time for a lot of people with all the busyness but I love the decorations and interiors.

"For me to be able to come home to a cosy space, that's a nice feeling."

Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year will be screened on Monday at 9pm on BBC One Scotland.