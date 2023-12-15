Artist David Lemm is showcasing a collection of works in response to a research trip to Findhorn earlier this year. He has combined print, image, drawing, wooden components and objects collected during his visit. The works on display explore material relationships, the temporality of place and the entanglement of designed and organic systems.

https://www.morayartcentre.org/

She heard them in the grass and in the leaves

16-22 December. Entry free. Arusha Gallery, 13A Dundas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6QG.

Artist Madeleine Wood’s latest collection of works is on display at Arusha Gallery. Discover a variety of artworks displayed on the walls, including ink drawings and etchings as well as sculptural installations that fill the gallery.

https://www.arushagallery.com/exhibitions/171-she-heard-them-in-the-grass-and-in-madeleine-wood-edinburgh/overview/

Scotland Art: Winter Exhibition

16-24 December. Entry free. ScotlandArt Gallery, 193 Bath Street, Glasgow, G2 4HU.

Get yourself in the festive spirit with ScotlandArt Gallery’s Christmas Exhibition. Discover new artworks from a range of renowned contemporary artists. Created all over Scotland - from the Hebrides all the way to the Borders - these original paintings capture the Highlands and Islands, coasts, and cities and so much more.

https://scotlandart.com/

Northern Lights: Postcards from Norway

16 December-1 April 2024. Entry free. Online.

If you don’t fancy facing the elements, check out this online exhibition from artist Jill Ashforth. The artist has created postcard sized paintings inspired by an unforgettable journey from Bergen to Kirkenes and back to Bergen. There is also a video of the Norwegian Fiords with the music of Michael Begg.

https://jillashforthartist.com/

Elegy for Autumn

16-20 December. Entry free. Birch Tree Gallery, 23A Dundas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6QQ.

Next week is the last chance to catch ‘Elegy for Autumn’ that brings together two artists - Glynnis Carter and Hanna Salomonsson. Carter has produced a variety of mixed media paintings on canvas for the exhibition whilst Salomonsson has created new ceramic vessels which are on display for the rest of next week.

https://mailchi.mp/8496dee988d1/elegy-for-autum

Light and Shadow: International Photography Exhibition

16-23 December. Entry free. The Glasgow Gallery of Photography, 279-281 High Street, Glasgow, G4 0QS.

The Glasgow Gallery of Photography is hosting a month-long photography exhibition showcasing pictures taken by photographers across the globe. The photographers have all taken pictures on the theme of light and shadow so head along to the gallery to discover the different ways the theme has been interpreted.

https://www.glasgowgalleryofphotography.com/

Christmas Exhibition

16-20 December. Tickets from £4.50. Lillie Art Gallery, 71 Station Road, Milngavie, G62 8BZ.

Another chance to get in the festive spirit, the Lillie Art Gallery is hosting its annual Christmas exhibition. Head along for the chance to pick up an unusual gift with a selection of paintings, prints, ceramics, glass and wood crafts on show. This year’s artists include Michael Durning, Jo Ganter, Hannah Kaciniel, Jenny Hunter and Catherine King to name a few.

https://www.eastdunbarton.gov.uk/news/monster-fun-and-festive-gifts-part-lillies-countdown-christmas

Our Changing Landscape: How the weather shapes Scotland

16 December-14 January 2024. Entry from £17.50. Stirling Castle, Stirling, FK8 1EJ.

We’re all familiar with having a moan about the Scottish weather, but there may actually be some positives in amongst all the rain. This exhibition takes a look at the history of weather in Scotland and explores how it has shaped both the landscape and the people - as well as what the future might hold.

https://www.stirlingcastle.scot/whatson/events/our-changing-landscape-how-the-weather-shapes-scotland/?month=1123

University of Stirling Art & Design Honours Degree Show

16-20 December. Entry free. Made in Stirling, 44 King Street, Stirling, FK8 1AY.

Take a look at the works from some of the latest up and coming talents in the world of art and design. This exhibition showcases the work of University of Stirling and Forth Valley College art and design students. The show explores a diverse and eclectic range of themes and covers a variety of mediums.

https://madeinstirlingstore.com/

Winter Photography Exhibition

16 December-22 January. Entry free. The Scottish Fisheries Museum, St Ayles Harbourhead, Anstruther, KY10 3AB.

The Winter Photography exhibition at the Scottish Fisheries Museum has captured the beauty of the East Neuk with pictures from Emily Noakes and Caroline MacDonald. The pair have been good friends since meeting back in 2007 at St Andrews Photographic Society.and have captured Fife and further afield to capture local landscapes, wildlife and flora.

http://www.scotfishmuseum.org/

Charlotte Cohen