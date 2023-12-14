Ministers have hailed a “transformative” policy as figures show more than 100 million bus journeys were completed since the introduction of free travel for under-22s.
Around 700,000 Scots are said to be registered for the scheme, which aims to free up household funds.
Transport Scotland published the latest data to coincide with the publication of the policy’s one-year evaluation report.
It said the legislation, effective from January 2022, had seen an increased number of young people use public transport, including more women who opted to use the bus instead of walking home at night.
The report also noted an increase in social and leisure activities for under-22s, as well as “significant evidence” that the scheme positively impacted travel costs, reducing anxiety for families.
A survey conducted to aid the evaluation found the update rate among those aged five to 21 was 59% at the end of April.
However, the survey, which had 10,875 responses, indicated 25% of those who signed up found the sign-up process “fairly or very difficult”.
Meanwhile 15% of those who did not sign up said the application process was off-putting, while 11% said they felt their child was too young.
Other concerns highlighted by focus group respondents included a lack of sustainable and reliable bus services.
Transport minister Fiona Hyslop said: “I’m really pleased to see that over 100 million journeys have now been made by under-22s across Scotland – and that the scheme is making a positive difference to young people’s lives.
“This policy is truly transformative. It’s reducing travel costs for young people and their families; encouraging a shift towards public transport from private car use and improving access to social, leisure, education and employment opportunities.
“The findings of the one-year evaluation are also key to ensuring the scheme continues to have a positive impact going forward.
“We will work with operators and other key partners to ensure that service provision matches demand from young people, and that free bus travel continues to have a truly transformative impact across Scotland.”
Active travel minister and Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie praised the “huge landmark”.
He added: “I’m grateful to all of our partners and local authorities for helping to ensure that as many young people as possible to take advantage of this policy as we navigate our way through both a cost-of-living crisis and the global climate emergency.
“We already know that families can save £3,000 for each child who makes full use of free bus travel, and to see the other positive impacts the scheme has had in its first year is truly encouraging.”
