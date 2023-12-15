The eyes of the media will return to the High Court in London as the Duke of Sussex is set to find out whether his legal action against the publisher of the Mirror has been successful.
Harry entered the witness box in a trial over contested allegations of unlawful information-gathering by Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN).
With the judgment in the case due on Friday, the PA news agency looks at why the duke came to court and what the case is all about:
– What is the legal action against MGN?
The duke and other high-profile individuals are suing the publisher of the Daily Mirror, the Sunday Mirror and Sunday People.
They are seeking compensation over allegations MGN was involved in the unlawful gathering of their personal information for stories.
Claims brought by four individuals, including the duke, were heard in a civil trial as “representative” cases of the types of allegations facing the publisher, findings over which could affect the outcome of other claims.
– What is unlawful information gathering?
It has been alleged that MGN’s journalists were linked to voicemail interception, colloquially known as phone hacking, securing information through deception and hiring private investigators for unlawful activities.
READ MORE: St Andrews the star as Netflix royal drama ends
Lawyers for Harry, whose case covers the period 1995 to 2011, told the trial that such practices were “habitual and widespread” amid a “flood of illegality”.
– What has MGN said in its defence?
MGN is largely contesting the claims brought against it, but has offered Harry an apology for an instance of unlawful information-gathering.
The publisher said it was admitted that a private investigator was instructed by an MGN journalist at The People to gather information about his activities at the Chinawhite nightclub one night in February 2004.
MGN says board members have denied knowledge of unlawful information-gathering activities and claims there is “no evidence, or no sufficient evidence, of voicemail interception” in any of the four claims chosen as representative cases – some of which it claims are brought too late.
– Who else is involved in the case?
Former Coronation Street actress Nikki Sanderson, comedian Paul Whitehouse’s ex-wife Fiona Wightman and Coronation Street actor Michael Turner – known professionally as Michael Le Vell – also had their claims considered as “test cases” at a trial.
All three also gave evidence.
– Has the duke been to the High Court before?
Yes. In March, Harry made a surprise appearance at the Royal Courts of Justice in London amid a preliminary hearing in a similar case he is bringing against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), publisher of the Daily Mail.
READ MORE: 'Prince Harry's Afghan killings show 'the man is morally numb'
The duke is also suing News Group Newspapers (NGN), publisher of The Sun, over alleged unlawful information-gathering, and is bringing a legal challenge against the Home Office in relation to his security arrangements in the UK.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here