The council monitored traffic travelling southbound to Inverness close to a notorious junction at Munlochy over six days in September.

The results showed that more than half (51%) broke the speed limit, 15% were driving over 70mph and almost 70 cars were travelling at over 80mph each day.

An average of 21 cars travelled at over 90mph each day with five cars reaching 100mph.

The survey monitored the speed of some 2,200 vehicles daily from September 6-12.

In December 2021, an elderly man and woman, both 86, died following a collision between two cars on the A9 Munlochy junction.

READ MORE: NC500 group is right to call out 'selfish' NC500 fundraisers

Kate Forbes, SNP MSP for Kyle, Badenoch and Lochaber, warned that lives will be lost if Highland Council does introduce traffic calming measures including a reduction in the speed limit.

She said she had witnessed residents struggling to access their homes because of speeding traffic.

She said: “I have been an MSP for seven-and-a-half-years and I have never seen speed survey data recording over half of all traffic as speeding – that shows the scale of the problem at Bogallan and why Highland Council must take action.

"No wonder the residents are at their wits’ end.



“I spoke with some of the residents at their homes, and it became clear very quickly how difficult it is for them to access their properties – especially when so many road users heading into Inverness are already breaking the speed limit.





“The residents have told me that the council have been very slow to do anything, but I would sincerely hope the results of this speed survey cannot be ignored. A failure to act will put lives at risk.

READ MORE: Motoring offences rise by 60% in NC500 heartland



“I have also raised the situation with Police Scotland, who tell me there is no safe space on this stretch of road for them to carry out road safety checks. This is most unfortunate.



“The B9161 is the main artery for most Black Isle traffic heading to and from Inverness, and it’s an area that’s seen a significant population growth in recent times.



“The council must take swift action to improve road safety, and I hope a speed limit reduction as well as other measures like increased signage can be considered as quickly as possible.”