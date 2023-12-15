Emergency services attended and two men, both aged 31, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the deaths are being treated as unexplained, but there are no believed to be any suspicious circumstances at present.

READ MORE: Family of man missing since last year informed after body found

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 2pm on Thursday, 14 December, 2023, we received a report of concern for a man at a property in the Westwood Hill area of East Kilbride.

"Emergency services attended and two men, both aged 31, were pronounced dead at the scene.

"The deaths are being treated as unexplained but are not believed to be suspicious at this time.

"A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal."