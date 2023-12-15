Emergency services attended and the 17-year-old female driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 39-year-old woman and a three-year-old girl, who were passengers in the car, both suffered serious injuries and were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment.

Two other females aged 17 who were in the same car suffered minor injuries and were taken to Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock.

READ MORE: Police probe after two men found dead in East Kilbride flat

The 35-year-old man driving the van was not injured.

Inspector Craig Beaver, of Ayrshire’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the female who died, and everyone affected by this tragic incident.

“An investigation to establish the full circumstances of this collision are ongoing and I would urge anyone with information to get in touch.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from the road around the time of the incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 0947 of December 14.