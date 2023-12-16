Islanders living in one of Scotland's most remote communities are demanding £33,000 in compensation for every day they are without a winter ferry service.
Colonsay is normally served by three sailings a week from Oban and one from Kennacraig, via Islay, on a Saturday.
They were told by CalMac that they would lose five Monday services over the winter months, for the second year running, which equates to a 25% reduction in services over 21 weeks.
As the ferries have not been timetabled residents say they are not entitled to compensation from the ferry operator.
CalMac says the service losses are unavoidable due to having a single vessel, the Loch Frisa, on the Mull run while the Isle of Mull is redeployed or in dry dock.
The Hebridean isle at one point had two flights a week to Oban, funded by Argyll and Bute Council but this was cut to one two years ago.
David Hobhouse, chairman of the Colonsay Lifeline Transport Group, has written to Transport Minister Fiona Hyslop to demand a community package of £33,000 for the "financial, reputational and emotional damage done to our community."
He writes: "I am writing to you directly as we seem to have run out of other options.
"If no other ferry service can be found, we would use the compensation initially to fund relief charter flights, possibly more than one a day on these Mondays, to accommodate passengers and possibly some essential food supplies, as a Monday is a key day in this regard.
READ MORE: Caroline Wilson: 'The Highlands matter to me...and matter to The Herald
"The rest of the compensation we would look to use to supplement our PSO (Public Service Order) flights that have in recent years been reduced to only one proper flight day a week.
"The flight is the only way of getting to the mainland and back on the same day, and used to give us some connectivity with the mainland every weekday during the winter period.
"It did, and would again, totally change the perception of isolation that we as islanders feel.
"The situation is madness when the infrastructure for flights is all in place, and paid for but Argyll and Bute council can't afford to fund a proper service, as they tell us that their grant from Transport Scotland has not been increased, though TS direct funded PSO’s have been, to reflect the rise in costs."
READ MORE: 'Our community is dying': Ferry disruption threatening 'Jewel of the Hebrides'
He said the £33,000 figure was the equivalent of the daily hire fee for the MV Albert, a catamaran ferry owned by Pentland Ferries, currently chartered to CalMac for nine months as a contingency measure.
He said the ferry is unable to dock in some of West Coast harbours including Oban so would be unable to serve Colonsay but said the group had come up with an alternative plan which could free up one of the ferries used to serve the Isle of Arran.
He said: "Three days of the Alfred hire fee would give us enough money to restore our full flight schedule for the whole year.
"That rather puts into perspective how little we would need to make a real difference to life here.
"Going forward any new “ferry” contract has to recognise that an air service or charter can be a very useful and practical addition to our lifeline service provision, and often a more cost-effective and environmentally less damaging one, though only as a supplement, not as a direct replacement to the ferry."
A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “We have received Colonsay Lifeline Transport Group’s letter and will respond in due course.
“In relation to ferry services to Colonsay, under the current contract the operator is obliged to deploy vessels as necessary to provide lifeline services to island communities and if required are able to charter vessels from a third parties to meet their contractual obligations.
"While there is no provision in the contract to instruct them to consider alternative modes of transport, looking to future contracts is an option that can be considered.
“The provision of supported air services within Argyll & Bute is rightly a matter for the council which receives funding from the Scottish Government through the Local Government Settlement and allows them the financial freedom to support local air transport needs as they see fit.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here