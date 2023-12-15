He was worth every inch of his imposing 6ft 4in frame and not least when we campaigned for rugby chiefs to take the game from its Edinburgh private-school reservations and into Scotland’s state sector. Sadly, the situation today is no better.

He once told us of coaching the basics of rugby to a group of young lads from Glasgow’s sprawling Easterhouse scheme. “I was trying to show them how to form an effective line-out,” he’d said. “Unfortunately, I trod on the hand of a small lad at the back of the line, which caused it to swell and bleed.

“I immediately wanted to cancel the session, believing I’d be in trouble for failing in my duty of care. When I tried to console the boy and examine the damage, he immediately jumped to his feet and shouted ‘get yourself to f***, there’s nothin' the wrang wi' me’.

"If I could have bottled that attitude and taken it into our traditional rugby fortresses then Scotland could have become world champions.”

Yet, 25 years on it seems that rugby in Scotland has retreated even further into its privileged redoubts. “The make-up of the Scottish rugby team has changed a lot, since I was playing it. Someone recently sent me a sort of written, social analysis of the national squad. It once comprised a third private schools; a third descended from Scottish grannies and a third from state schools.

“When I played for Glasgow schools I played with boys from Whitehill Academy in Glasgow’s East End and the likes of Ayr Academy and Cumnock Academy. Now it’s about a third private schools; a third from Scottish grannies and a third project signings.”

On Wednesday, Beattie presented his final BBC Scotland drive-time show, after a four-year stint. He’s perhaps the only Briton who’s operated at an elite level in both sport and news journalism, but refuses to acknowledge this. One by one, several of his colleagues seek me out to express their appreciation and affection for “Big John”.

“He’ll be missed,” says Dominic, his producer. “He’s brilliant at team-building and making everyone feel appreciated.”

Later, there’ll be speeches and a presentation. Everyone says there’ll also be tears. For God’s sake: this could jeopardise the bad name we journalists have toiled long and hard to construct.

They’ve invited me to their Pacific Quay hub to bear witness to what they describe as “the passing of an era”. It’s not difficult to see why Beattie excels in this role. He has a knack of letting interviewees tell their story without any of those smartass interjections some of us deploy to show that we’re on top of the subject.

Now he’s chatting to a grieving Israeli mum about the murder of her daughter by Hamas on October 7. I’m wincing and shifting. How do you negotiate something like that? What could I ever know of this? How do you avoid sounding trite and fatuous in the face of such pain? Yet, he manages it by conveying empathy and knowing when to be silent.

After several years providing rugby punditry and commentary, in 2010 he was approached to host news programmes. “I was so stressed by the thought of this that I couldn’t sleep properly for about three months. It was impostor syndrome. I wasn’t sure I could interview politicians. So, in the end I just felt I should ask the questions that most people wanted to ask, rather than let my ego get in the way.

“My colleagues think I have a daft six-year-old’s fascination about people and the world in which they live. I like to know how the world works. Maybe that comes through when I’m interviewing real people. If it wasn’t for them and the charities they represent and the services they provide – the Beatson, the Macmillan nurses – half of our institutions would fall apart. I love stories and I love the idea of getting a story.”

Beattie was born in Borneo where his dad ran a business and was sent to boarding school from the age of four before coming to Scotland as an 11-year-old. His experiences there and the demands of elite rugby formed an attitude to authority which has formed his journalistic values.

“I was regularly physically abused with the belt and the cane at a prep school when I first came to Scotland. And I’d say that many of us were physically and psychologically abused in elite rugby. All of that shaped my distrust of leaders … and captains. I am hopeless at upward communication. And as a result of this I was probably verbally abusive at times when I was coaching rugby. It’s one of the reasons I decided not to go further along that route.”

We need to talk about Gary Lineker and the criticism of him by the BBC’s incoming chairman, Samir Shah. Lineker, the BBC’s highest profile sports broadcaster had signed a letter calling for the Government to scrap its Rwanda scheme. Shah had said this “wasn’t helpful” but that he hadn’t breached impartiality rules.

Beattie chooses his words carefully. “Lineker doesn’t work in news and is probably allowed more of an opinion. If I’m honest I have very little interest in what he thinks. Even though he has a BBC contract it’s just another opinion and that’s how it should be viewed. I don’t think I’ve heard an opinion in this office about him.”

The notion of BBC Scotland bias in its coverage of politics and current affairs became a theme of the 2014 referendum on independence. Beattie refutes any accusations of partiality. “The biggest shift I’ve observed in 13 years of doing this is that the world seems to have become angrier and we’ve become much more polarised.

“The BBC is stuck in the middle of it. I work with people in here every day and they just want to get to the truth and to challenge some opinions.” He points to the errors that we all make as journalists but that somehow, what he calls “the BBC error” is magnified and distorted to imply something sinister.

He leaves me with a scoop. He claims to have played a small and thus far undisclosed role in Scotland’s last Grand Slam rugby triumph in 1990.

“After I retired from rugby,” he said, “I coached Glasgow Under-20s to a win over New Zealand Under-20s at Hughenden [Scotland have never defeated the All Blacks at senior level].

“Bob Munro the then chief selector of the full Scottish team asked me if I would coach the full team for the 1990 Five Nations. I was midway through my Chartered Accountancy exams and after talking to my wife, Jill, said no. Jim Telfer was then asked. So, my saying No led directly to the 1990 Grand Slam. I’d have been hopeless.”