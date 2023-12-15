The Gothic-style church, which dates back to 1867, closed to worshippers in 2009 and has been vacant since. It is currently on the Buildings At Risk Register for Scotland.

The engineers said the spire was an immediate danger to the public, particularly if there are storms or high winds.

Work will start on Monday (December 18) to remove the spire, the council said.

Garry Nicol, service manager for building standards and safety at Fife Council, said: “The structure is twisted and in poor condition. We’re taking urgent action to keep the public safe and work will start next week.”

The work will involve the emergency full closure of a section of Station Road and partial closure with traffic lights on Normand Road.

The removal of the spire is expected to take 10 to 12 working days depending on the weather.

Mr Nicol added: “We understand the owner of the building has taken some steps to resolve this issue. However the urgency of the situation means that we’ve had to take immediate action to get this work done and keep the public safe.”