Here, in our weekly Q&A, one half of the creative and media agency reveals the answers.

Name: Scarlett Hollerin

Business Name: Story Shop

Location: Our studio is in the West End of Glasgow

Business Description: Our team of in-house journalists, content creators, creatives, and strategists develop, and activate creative campaigns for our clients. We were recently recognised as the UK’s small consultancy of the year by the PRCA.

To whom does it sell? We work with established organisations and fast-growing companies across the UK. We’re deliberately not sector specific; we’ve worked with brands we believe in across education, food and drink, property, tech, sport and charity including My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, Civerinos, Glasgow Kelvin College, Brewgooder, Scottish Rugby, Wolfcraig Distillers, and AC by Marriott.

How many employees? 11

Why did you take the plunge? Gregor (co-founder and husband) and I always thought we’d make a good team professionally because our strengths and weaknesses complement each other perfectly. We had been at our jobs for a while and started to think, ‘what’s next?’. At the same time, a few of our friends started businesses and that got us thinking…

We initially looked into starting a B+B – and still dream of running one in Glasgow – but thought it might be too big a leap for our first venture to be something we had zero experience in.

READ MORE: Q&A: The winter sports platform changing lives for ski instructors

Given I worked in-house and Gregor worked at an agency, we spent a lot of time talking about frustrations on both sides, and how we believe the relationship between clients and in-house was fundamentally flawed. We thought there were ways we could do things differently.

We wrote a long list of all the things good and bad about the agencies we’d worked for and with, and became convinced we could bring something different to the table.

Scarlett and Gregor in the office (Image: Story Shop)

We decided to dip a toe in the water, so to speak, to see if we would work as well together as we thought we could. Our friends, the Maclean brothers, were rowing across the Atlantic Ocean and asked us to run a PR and marketing campaign on their behalf while they were at sea.

READ MORE: Q&A: Scottish creative Studio Something hails Edinburgh home

It went really well – we helped them raise more than £200,000 for charity – and we were inundated with referrals and approaches. We are eternally grateful to those who helped and chose to work with us in the early days; It made us believe we could make a go of it.

We started working on our own brand in the background and officially launched in March 2020 –days before Boris announced lockdown.

What were you doing before? I worked as marketing manager for Union Square and Silverburn. Prior to that I had the same role at St. Enoch Centre. I spent nearly ten years in shopping centres – and I loved it, but now I no longer work in a mall it’s better for my bank balance.

We both had side hustles outwith our normal jobs – I did property staging and interior design while Gregor ran fitness classes. We’ve always been busy!

What do you least enjoy? Running a small, growing business while looking after two small, growing children has been challenging; we started the business three years ago and we’ve had two kids in that time.

When growing a business, there are inevitably sacrifices, but it can be very difficult to know what the ‘right’ thing to do is at times.

READ MORE: Q&A: Building a career at top of construction

I’ve often struggled with balancing home and work making sure that they both get the time and energy they deserve. It’s also hard trying to be at my best when I’ve been up all night with a teething baby.

But we wouldn’t want to be doing anything else. We are so proud of the kids and Story Shop. And our friends have assured us it will get easier.

What are your ambitions for the firm? We want to do the best work, and in doing so, establish Story Shop as the go-to agency for brands who are willing to be bold to reach their goals. We are increasingly winning work from around the UK and we want to grow internationally.

However, while we’re hugely ambitious, it’s not necessarily about headcount and turnover. We believe somewhere in the 10-20 range is the sweet spot. With the quality of our work and our people always being the prime focus, I believe we’ll always be on the right track.

What single thing would most help? Big brands shifting their mindsets. I feel there’s a reluctance to try smaller, younger agencies as more established agencies feel ‘safer’ but it’s all about the team who are working on the account, and we truly believe our team can rival anyone else out there.

What is the most valuable lesson you have learned? Stay focused on the end goal; we aspire to be the best agency to work for and to work with.

Any mistakes we’ve made, whether it’s in the type of clients we work with, people or anything else, have always been because we were thinking short term. We know the agency we want to be – nobody else is better at being Story Shop than us – and need to stay true to that.

What was your best moment? About a week after Sasha, our second child, was born, I popped into my parents’ house which was being used as a filming location for a Christmas ad we were working on for Cairngorm Coffee.

I was so happy that Sasha was home safe and well, and not being directly involved I felt I could finally zoom out. When I did, I was able to see the incredible people we work with all coming together to make a big idea happen on a small budget, for a client who trusted us to do what we refer to internally as “the Story Shop thing” – a big creative idea that makes a big impact.

What was your worst moment? The days after the Truss budget. It felt like the walls were falling in. We had just expanded our team and suddenly clients began to freeze/slash spend because they saw the walls falling in on their own business. I was heavily pregnant, so it wasn’t the best timing. But we did what we do best; we focused on doing great work for the clients we had; we quickly got another wave of referrals and ended up winning our biggest project yet less than a month later.

How do you relax? Being with my boys isn’t always very relaxing, but I do love nothing more than spending time with them – whether it’s at soft play, a park or swimming. When I’m not doing that you’ll find me scouring auctions for gems for the flat, searching Vinted for clothes for Miles and Sasha or catching up on sleep.