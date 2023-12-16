Cash and carry heavyweight United Wholesale Grocers has highlighted the impact of factors such as Brexit and surging inflation on the UK economy after seeing profits fall by around 30 per cent.
The Glasgow-based company made £5.1 million profit before tax in the latest financial year, compared with £7.2m in the preceding period.
The fall is revealed in accounts for the family-owned business newly filed at Companies House. These cover the year ended December 31 2022.
This was the last completed by the company under the guidance of the founder and former chairman of the business, Mohammad Ramzan, who died suddenly in October while in Pakistan.
Following his death, Mr Ramzan won widespread praise for the contribution he made to Scotland. Humza Yousaf, who became first minister and leader of the Scottish National Party in March, described Mr Ramzan as a pillar of the Scottish business community and a very generous philanthropist.
The fall in profits disclosed in United Wholesale Grocers’ accounts reflects the pressure on costs and demand faced by many businesses last year. Factors such as the fall-out from the pandemic and the start of Russia’s full-scale war on Ukraine impacted on the economy, amid concerns about the availability and cost of goods and the strength of customer demand.
The company’s total sales fell to £218m in the latest year, from £221.3m in the preceding period.
In their strategic report in the accounts noted the impact on profitability of cost increases resulting from higher inflation.
They observed: “The UK economy is experiencing considerable disruption and uncertainty due to the combined effect of Brexit, Covid-19, above average inflation and Russia Ukraine conflict.”
The company has been able to limit the impact on profits to a degree by securing favourable discounts on purchases and by keeping its pricing and promotional activities under review. It has three depots across Glasgow.
The average number of people employed by the company during the year increased to 224, from 210 last time.
Mohammad Ramzan’s nephew Anas Sarwar is leader of the Scottish Labour party.
United Wholesale Grocers separated from United Wholesale Scotland in 2001.
United Wholesale Grocers’ website notes that the firm developed out of a one-man store operation that Mr Ramzan started in Maryhill in 1977.
