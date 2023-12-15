Police are appealing for witnesses after a theft and attempted thefts at three service stations on the A74(M).
Around 1.30am on Friday, officers were called to a report of a man who had earlier been threatened by a group of men at Abington Services.
A quantity of alcohol was taken from his lorry between 12am and 1am. The men then left in a lorry with a white cab and it is believe they headed south on the A74(M).
Following enquiries, it was established that 10 vehicles at Johnstonebridge and 20 at Gretna services had their curtain sides cut between 1am and 1.30am.
Inspector Tony Gallagher said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may be able to help to come forward.
“We would be keen to speak to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity at any of these service stations or who may have dash-cam footage from Thursday night or the early hours of Friday morning.”
Detective Sergeant Ally Queen, of Dumfries CID, said: “Despite the time of night, the motorway would have been busy and I am asking people to get in touch with any information that could assist, no matter how small or insignificant it may appear.”
Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0194 of Friday, 15 December, 2023, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
