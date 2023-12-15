Nicola Sturgeon will be the special guest at a festive event organised by the SNP in Glasgow for its members this weekend.
Scotland's former First Minister will be speaking about her career in politics at the Kelvin branch's Christmas social on Saturday.
David McKenzie, branch secretary, said her appearance was thanks to the "dilligent efforts of our MSP Kaukab Stewart" and the event is sold out.
He said: "We have no doubt that Nicola will be an interesting and engaging speaker."
The event is being held at 11am at St Peter's Hall in Partick.
On March 28, Scotland's first-ever female First Minister tendered her resignation to the King and left Bute House after eight years in the job.
She said the role had been the "privilege of a lifetime."
The former SNP leader has secured a book deal for a “deeply personal” memoir which she says will cover her career in politics, detailing her proudest moment and her biggest regrets.
Pan Macmillan said it had won the British and Commonwealth rights to the former Scottish first minister’s memoirs following a “hotly contested” nine-publisher auction.
The as-yet-untitled book “will chart how she went from being a shy child from a working-class family in Ayrshire to the steps of Bute House”, the publisher said.
The book is expected to be published in 2025 and will be available in hardback, ebook and as an audiobook.
In June Scotland's former political leader was arrested and released without charge in connection with a long-running police investigation into the SNP's finances.
Shortly afterwards, she published a statement on Twitter saying that she knew "beyond doubt that I am innocent of any wrongdoing".
Earlier this year, the police seized a £110,000 campervan from outside the home of her husband Peter Murrell’s widowed 92-year-old mother in Fife.
