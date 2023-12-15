Flight tracking data indicates that the plane declared a 'Squawk 770' while flying over the Irish Sea at around 7:05pm.

It appears to have touched down safely at Glasgow Airport at 7:23pm.

7700 is a squawk code that is reserved for emergency situations and immediately alerts Air Traffic Control (ATC) and other units that the aircraft squawking 7700 is in distress. It may be assigned by Air Traffic Control or the pilots may decide to enter it into their transponder themselves.

Initial reports suggest that the crew declared a medical emergency onboard.

The Herald has contacted Jet2 for comment.