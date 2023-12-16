Harbour Lights is an "imposing and commanding sports bar and themed music venue nestled in the heart of Peterhead town centre".

"Enjoying a stellar local reputation, it is hailed as the go-to destination in town," said Mr Fraser.

"This multifaceted opportunity extends beyond its core offerings, generating additional income streams.

"Two commercial spaces are currently leased to a garage business and a dog groomer on a long-term basis."

The agent added: "The property also boasts two sizable residential units, one of which is tenanted by the current bar manager, presenting an immediate income source.

"The other unit, with its three bedrooms and spacious living areas, holds the potential to further increase revenue."

Mr Fraser said: "The business has a rich history spanning over 50 years within the current owner's family, the decision to place the opportunity on the market is reluctantly driven by retirement plans."

Offers in the region of £880,000 are invited in the freehold sale.