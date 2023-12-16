Lecturers will return to work at City of Glasgow College after an agreement was found to end a long-running dispute over proposed job cuts - with no compulsory redundancies.
The college had been looking to impose 100 compulsory redundancies on top of 75 voluntary ones as it looks to cope with a budget shortfall of around £6m.
Members of the EIS-FELA union had been in dispute with management since February, with strikes and action short of a strike taking place throughout the year.
Strikes were suspended at the end of November though following positive talks, and an agreement has now been reached.
EIS-FELA have voted to accept a proposal which will mean there will be no compulsory redundancies at the college, with 86% voting in favour.
The new agreement means that 30 lecturers will be offered voluntary severance, subject to a payment of a maximum of six months’ salary.
Those who do not wish to accept the severance will be offered redeployment, retraining, reskilling or upskilling, as an alternative where possible.
Where no agreement can be reached, there will be an opportunity to offer voluntary severance on the same terms to another person who wishes to substitute themselves.
Those who have already left because of compulsory redundancy will be put back on the payroll until at least December 22, offered the opportunity to return to work at the college or come to a severance agreement.
As a result strike action will end with immediate effect and student results will be uploaded onto systems as quickly as possible.
Commenting on the ballot result, EIS General Secretary Andrea Bradley said, “This very clear ballot result brings the programme of industrial action at City of Glasgow College to an end. EIS-FELA members at the college are to be commended for the strong stance they have taken in defence of lecturing jobs and quality education provision at the college.
"It has been a long and difficult struggle which has taken its toll on lecturers and students alike, but it was a price worth paying to fight job and course cuts and to protect education for today’s and tomorrow’s students at the college.”
Charlie Montgomery, EIS-FELA Branch Convener at City of Glasgow College, said, "We are obviously delighted that this dispute has been brought to an end without the unnecessary compulsory redundancies originally demanded by the college.
"We hope, going forward, the college will recognise the need to abide by the principles of 'Fair Work' and no longer try to enforce upon staff, changes in their employment status, or terms and conditions without proper negotiations with recognised trade unions.
"It is to be hoped, with proper governance put in place and the adoption of a collegiate attitude, City of Glasgow College can look forward to a more stable period of industrial relations that should benefit staff and students alike.”
City of Glasgow College has been contacted for comment.
