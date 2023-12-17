Operation Branchform, the probe into the SNP's finances and funding, has cost Police Scotland more than £1 million, according to reports.
The Scottish Conservatives claimed the costs could have been reduced had senior figures in the party been "honest."
According to the Scottish Sun, the cash-stapped force has spent £1,084,620 on salary and overtime pay for officers plus the costs of vehicle hire.
READ MORE: Police 'check £95K car bought by Peter Murrell' in SNP cash probe
Operation Branchform launched in July 2021 after complaints that £660,000 raised by the party for a second independence referendum was spent on other things.
Former first minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon, her husband the former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell, and the former SNP treasurer Colin Beattie have all been arrested and questioned as part of the probe.
They were all released without charge pending further investigation.
Officers searched and removed material from SNP HQ in Edinburgh and the former first minister’s house.
A luxury campervan, parked in the driveway of the Fife home of Mr Murrell’s elderly mother has also been seized.
Scottish Tory chairman Craig Hoy told the Scottish Sun: “This hit on Police Scotland’s budget — which is already overstretched — could have been avoided if senior SNP figures were honest about their financial affairs from the outset.”
READ MORE: Operation Branchform: Lawyers in 'cover-up' claim over lack of action
Police Scotland said it could not comment further because the probe is ongoing.
An SNP spokeswoman said: "Police Scotland is responsible for its expenditure and answers to the Scottish public."
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel