A celebrity chef restaurant operator has closed its first Scottish version of a concept venture launched in London but said the move is temporary.
In a Herald exclusive this week, Gordon Ramsay's company insisted the Street Pizza venture would reopen, but gave no further details.
The Michelin-starred Hell’s Kitchen chef took over the former Anima site in Edinburgh around a year ago. It now has the windows covered and door closed.
A spokesperson for Gordon Ramsay Restaurants told Business HQ: "The closure is temporary."
Gordon Ramsay Restaurants also operates Bread Street Kitchen in St Andrew Square and Street Burger in St James Quarter in the Scottish capital.
Iconic art deco cinema funded for return to former glory
The charity responsible for bringing back an iconic Prestwick cinema has been granted funding to purchase the building after a successful bid to the Scottish Land Fund.
The Broadway originally opened its glazed art deco doors on April 29, 1935, just as cinema was thriving as one of the prime forms of entertainment. After nearly 20 years of being closed, the Friends of Broadway is working to redevelop the building as a multi-purpose entertainment venue after nearly 20 years of being closed.
£2.50 a pint pub group opens new sites in Scotland
A pub group is opening in two new locations in Scotland, in Airdrie and Motherwell.
Amber Taverns is launching pubs in former retail premises in each of the Lanarkshire towns. Amber Taverns, which will operate 170 freehold, community, wet-led pubs in the north-east and north-west of England, the Midlands, Wales and Scotland once the new locations are open, said all four sites would undergo “extensive investment and refurbishment” before reopening in spring next year.
Edinburgh: Murray has reasons to be cheerful amid the gloom
Solid rather than spectacular was how David D Murray described the latest results of Edinburgh-based Murray Capital Holdings this week.
Given the profound economic upheaval we lived through during the period covered by the accounts – and are continuing to endure – Mr Murray and his fellow directors, brother Keith and father Sir David, now the chairman and minority shareholder, are entitled to feel satisfied with the outcome.
