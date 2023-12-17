Loganair said: “Chris has an extensive background in finance and the travel sector, most recently as finance director for the Caledonian Sleeper rail operation.”

It noted that Mr Gemmell had, prior to this, held roles in Serco’s transport and healthcare divisions and began his career with Clydesdale Bank, now Virgin Money, “which coincidentally has a longstanding relationship with Loganair”.

Mr Gemmell will take over from previous Loganair CFO David Bowden.

Loganair said Mr Bowden had “taken up a new post outside the aviation industry, which has allowed him to work closer to home in Cheshire”.

The airline’s chief executive, Jonathan Hinkles, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Chris to the Loganair team, and very much look forward to him taking up the post in March. “He joins at an exciting time as we work to maximise the benefits from the imminent completion of Loganair’s fleet renewal programme, setting up the airline for the next generation.”

Mr Gemmell said: “I’m delighted to be joining Loganair as CFO and to be moving into the airline industry with such an iconic brand. I very much look forward to working with the team to drive continued success into the future”.