Scottish law firm Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie LLP has announced five appointments and two promotions.
In Glasgow, Leah McGibbon is joining the firm as a solicitor specialising in energy and commercial property, alongside legal administrator Natalie Murphy.
WJM has also announced promotions for Nicola McGorm and Alex Mudie, in its Glasgow office, to associates.
In Inverness, Lee-Ann Gibson has joined WJM’s Highlands team as an executry conveyancing trainee paralegal, working in private client law.
And in Dunblane, private client specialist Linda Freeman has been hired as an executry paralegal, while Julie McMahon joins as a senior associate working mainly in private client practice.
WJM managing partner Fraser Gillies said: “Following a raft of promotions in October, we are delighted to be expanding and investing further in our talented team.
“We are also proud to announce these greatly deserved promotions as we approach the end of the year and prepare to start 2024 with a stronger team than ever.”
The news follows the recent appointment of private client expert Sarah-Jane Macdonald, who joined the business as a partner.
WJM said: “Bringing a decade of expertise to WJM, SJ (Sarah-Jane) recently authored ‘A Practical Guide to Legal Rights in Scotland’ – a textbook that consolidates the law on legal rights.”
