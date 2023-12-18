This year’s Scottish budget should focus on “tackling the root causes” of poverty, Cosla has said.
Cosla, the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities, has called upon the Scottish Government to invest in local authorities as a means of alleviating poverty in Scotland.
The call comes before the upcoming Scottish Budget announcement tomorrow.
Ahead of the announcement, Cosla’s children and young people spokesperson, councillor Tony Buchanan, said: “If Scotland is to make progress towards alleviating and eradicating poverty, this year’s Scottish Budget must focus on tackling the root causes, with a greater prioritisation of local prevention and early-intervention work – and councils are key to this.
“This means investment in the essential social supports provided every day by councils, in schools, in local community hubs, at the right place, at the right time.
READ MORE: Scottish Greens — what's gone wrong in the party
“If the core services aimed at supporting and empowering people to reach their full potential are eroded, as they have been over the last few years as a result of cuts to our core Budgets, then tackling poverty in Scotland will continue to be a significant challenge.
“Action to address poverty and deprivation was noted as a key priority for Scotland in the concluding report on children’s services reform research published by CELCIS last week and reinforces the importance of the shared priority within the Verity House Agreement.”
Mr Buchanan added: “For too long now, the financial settlement for local government has meant that councils have had to cut spend to services which are needed to tackle poverty – whether they are youth work, social work support or breakfast clubs.
“This year’s Budget presents the opportunity to reverse this trend, to invest in communities and realise our ambitions to tackle poverty in Scotland.
“Without a fair settlement for councils in tomorrow’s Budget, the poverty gap in Scotland will continue to grow.
“Investing in local government is key to a fairer Scotland.”
READ MORE: Shona Robison urged to 'kickstart series of tax reforms' in Budget
Deputy First Minister and Finance Secretary Shona Robison said: “Tackling poverty and inequality is a key mission for the Scottish Government and a shared priority with local government under the Verity House Agreement.
“In the face of the most challenging budget settlement since devolution, we are doing everything within our powers to tackle poverty and target resources at those most in need.
“We are providing funding to deliver the services that people rely on most, along with a ten-year programme of public service reform.
“We are working with Cosla to establish a new fiscal framework for councils, and decisions on local government budget allocations for future years are subject to the outcome of discussion with Cosla.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here